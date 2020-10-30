PENDLETON — The Class 4A No. 1-ranked Mount Vernon Marauders were simply too much as they overwhelmed the Pendleton Heights Arabians in the second round of Sectional 21 on Friday night.
The Arabians had no answers for the top scoring team in the Hoosier Heritage Conference in a 32-7 season-ending loss.
Mount Vernon came in averaging 44 points, and it flexed its muscle on offense. The Marauders gave the Arabians multiple looks, different formations and kept them guessing on the defensive end.
The offensive onslaught by Mount Vernon was led by RB Keagan LaBelle, who ran for 115 yards on 15 attempts and cashed three for touchdowns, including a 61-yarder late in the fourth to seal the deal.
As for the Arabians, their offense could not get going and totaled 32 yards of total offense in the first half. They were 0-for-6 on third down and could not stay on the field.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” PH coach Jed Richman said. “You can’t turn the ball over and give up 13 points and beat a team like that. They turned the ball over twice, and we didn’t do anything with it, so that to me was the story of the first half. They took our turnovers and cashed them in.”
Richman did his best to rally his team while delivering a strong message at the half.
“Our guys were getting frustrated tonight, and if you don’t like it, you got to stop it,” Richman said. “I mean that’s life. That’s a life lesson. It’s 19-0, If you don’t like it then stop it. That’s the challenge.”
Unfortunately, it was much of the same in the second half. The Arabians were only given one possession in the third quarter and weren’t given much opportunity to get back in the game.
The Arabians’ offense found a little bit of life in the fourth quarter as it was able to move the ball down field. The Arabians missed a 24-yard field goal attempt with 9:58 left, but QB Evan MacMillan was able to run in for a TD on their next possession from 25 yards out with 5:30 left.
“I hate that the ride’s over. I really do, but we’re blessed, though. To get 11 games, our goal was one. Am I greedy? I don’t know,” Richman said. “I wish we were playing next week in the sectional championship. I mean, we compete, and I want to win, and so do these kids. So does this community. I wanted this for Pendleton tonight.”
After this defeat, the Arabians look to the future. They now have four seven-win seasons in a row, and they are excited to continue to build this program.
“It’s quite a program we got going. Sooner or later we’re going to get over this hump,” Richman said. “And we’re not going to wish for it. We’re going to make it happen, and one of these groups is going to get it done. These guys have nothing to regret, though. They’ve done an outstanding job for four years.”
Richman finished with something very telling. A message the entire Pendleton Heights community can rally around.
“Go Arabians,” he said. “The sun is going to come up tomorrow. What we do with it is on us.”
