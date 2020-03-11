BLOOMINGTON – Cavernous arenas and stadiums will be eerily silent this March. One Shining Moment won’t have too many fan shots to choose from.
As the United States continues to come to grips with the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA took prudent action Wednesday. Based on consultation with public health officials, the COVID-19 advisory council and the NCAA Board of Governors, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced all upcoming championship events, including the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s tournaments, will be held with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said in the release. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
The decision will have a major impact on businesses in Indianapolis, a host site of the Midwest Regional finals from March 26-28.
It continues a tumultuous week in which professional and college teams have continued to take precautions to keep athletes and coaches from being exposed to the virus.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced this week’s Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis will continue to be held as scheduled, but it will also restrict attendance to essential personnel, players, coaches, media and immediate family members.
Earlier this week, Big Ten Network decided not to send its studio analysts on site over concerns about the virus.
Per a recommendation from Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine, the Mid-American Conference in Cleveland also closed its tournament to fans. The Ivy League decided to cancel its tournament altogether, declaring Yale as its conference regular season champion and automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament.
At Indiana University, there will be no in-face classes between now and the end of the semester after next week’s spring break.
IU announced Thursday its water polo team will not travel to Los Angeles this weekend for matches against UCLA and Southern California.
The men’s golf team, meanwhile, will not travel to Seattle at the end of the month for the Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay Golf Course, though there are no plans to restrict men’s and women’s basketball travel at this point.
For fans throughout the country, the news was a tough pill to swallow. Cliff Olsen, a New Jersey native and lifelong Rutgers fan, was looking forward to the opportunity to see Rutgers play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991.
“As a Rutgers fan my whole life, with the lack of success they’ve overall experienced, it’s hard not to think when they do have some success that the other shoe is going to drop,” Olsen said. “Well, now it looks like the other shoe has dropped, at least from a fan’s perspective.”
But Olsen understands the severity of the situation.
“If the NCAA is banning fans from attending their games, obviously, they are getting more up-to-date information than anyone,” Olsen said. “Obviously it’s something to really worry about and be concerned about, but at the same time, everyone wants the best of both worlds, and that’s not going to be the case here.”
