ANDERSON – Multiple-time Anderson Speedway late model champion Jeff Marcum scored his first victory of the year Saturday night at Anderson Speedway.
Marcum led the final 83 laps of the Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Model 100-lap feature.
With the invert, Marcum started fifth in the 19-car field and was running third behind Austin Coe and Tony Brutti after the first circuit.
He moved underneath Brutti on a restart on Lap 11 and started putting pressure on Coe, finally taking the point on Lap 18 with an inside pass coming off the fourth corner.
Fast qualifier James Kirby III climbed from the eighth starting spot and was running third when the second caution flag waved on Lap 26.
Kirby passed Coe on the restart and ran glued to Marcum’s tail for the next 35 laps with Ronnie Rose moving up to third.
Rose and Coe swapped the second spot several times over 14 laps when the fifth and final caution flag waved on Lap 83.
Rose claimed the second spot on the restart, but it was Marcum pulling away from the field for the victory by 2.5 seconds with Rose, Kirby, Dan Leeck and Coe rounding out the top five.
With Marcum on the point, there was a good battle for the next four positions all finishing separated by a second.
It was Leeck’s first start with the Sportsman Late Model division. He is a two-time CRA JEGS All-Stars Tour champion.
“I’m glad to get the monkey off my back,” Marcum said of the win in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle. “To be able to win with the class of cars that were here tonight is special.
“There were 12 or 13 cars capable of winning. It was tight racing, but everyone raced me clean.”
Rose said his car was loose coming off the corners.
“I don’t think I had anything for Jeff,” he said. “We were loose in the corners, but I was hoping to be able to get close at the finish, but he was too strong.”
Kirby agreed it was close quarters running for position among the front runners, but it was clean racing.
“We were off just a little,” he said. “We’ll get the car better.”
The race was slowed only by five caution flags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.