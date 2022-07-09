INDIANAPOLIS – Mason Martin launched his second home run in consecutive games, but the Iowa Cubs took an early 6-0 lead to bury the Indianapolis Indians and take a series lead Saturday night with a 10-1 victory.
After hitting a two-run homer to cap a seven-run third inning Friday, Martin put the Indians (39-42) on the board with a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was his first stretch of consecutive games with a homer since hitting a longball in three consecutive games from May 22-25.
Iowa (37-45) took Martin’s run back with four runs on five hits in the top of the ninth inning.
A pair of unearned runs in the first inning off Osvaldo Bido (1-5) and a grand slam by Jackson Frazier – who totalled six RBI – in the second put the I-Cubs up early, and they never looked back. The Indians went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left just six runners on.
Iowa's Matt Dermody (4-3) fanned 10 batters in five scoreless innings, with his first six outs recorded all coming via strikeout. In total, Indians batters struck out a season-high tying 17 times, with their last 17-strikeout game coming on April 30 at Iowa.
The Indians and I-Cubs will face off in the series finale Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Victory Field.
RHP Javier Assad (0-0, 4.15) will take the mound for his second start of the series for Iowa while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.