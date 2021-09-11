MUNCIE -- Alexandria saw the momentum it had gained in the third quarter slip away Saturday, and when the Tigers were getting it back on their final drive, they found themselves going backward.
Quarterback Chance Martin, who had a hot hand all day, wasn't going to let himself and his mates leave Scheumann Stadium empty handed.
Martin found Abram May in the corner of the end zone from 14 yards out with 58 seconds remaining, and Alexandria pulled it out 31-28 victory over Blackford in the second of four Central Indiana Conference games at Ball State.
That was the fourth touchdown pass of the day for Martin, whose offense had a second-and-goal at the Bruins' 7-yard line and lost yardage on the ensuing two plays.
"We really had to take a shot, and we had a couple of things in mind," said Martin, who was 13-of-19 for 149 yards. "That really wasn't what we had in mind, but it worked it out really nice."
The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 CIC), who were in action for the first time in 15 days after having a game with Madison-Grant canceled, traded the lead with Blackford (0-4, 0-2) six times and led 24-14 with 11 minutes to go.
The teams also countered scores with big ones of their own, such as an 88-yard run by Blackford's Bryan Hernandez after Carson Cuneo gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead with a 5-yard reception.
In the second quarter, Alexandria closed to within 14-12 on Gabe McGuire's 53-yard misdirection run after the Bruins' Scott Winger had scored.
Alexandria was set to put it away in the third quarter when Martin threw TDs to Carson Cuneo (3 yards) and Gabe McGuire (29).
But Blackford took advantage of a few lapses by the Tigers and made it a game again.
A 43-yard run by Winger got the Bruins to within three, then Blackford recovered a squib kickoff and drove to the Tigers' 15. Alexandria turnd the Bruins away but gave the ball right back, again at the Tigers' 15.
Winger took it in from the 9 for his third score, and Blackford was in front with 7:13 left. Winger finished with 176 yards on 21 carries.
Alexandria began its final drive at the Blackford 30-yard line, and four rushes by Naselroad put the Tigers at the 7. Facing fourth-and-goal at the 14, Martin hit May, and the Tigers were ahead again.
Blackford, which only attempted one pass, had to throw to win, but Cuneo intercepted a last-ditch heave.
"We had a couple of mental mistakes down toward (the Tigers') end zone, (but) we weathered the storm," Alexandria coach Pete Gast said.
McGuire led the Tigers in both rushing (87 yards on five carries) and receiving (five for 59). Max Naselroad added 69 yards on the ground on 14 carries.
"We definitely did not want to come over here and play poorly and get a loss," Gast said. "I don't feel like we played our best football, and we made mistakes, but when we had to make plays, the boys made them."
Alexandria hosts Elwood on Friday.
