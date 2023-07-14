WESTFIELD -- A stoppage time goal from Alia Martin proved to be the match winner Friday as Indy Eleven earned a 3-2 win over San Francisco Glens SC, giving the Girls in Blue their first trip to the USL W League National Final.
The USL W League Valley Division Champion Indy Eleven traded goals with the Nor Cal Division Champion Glens, but a goal in the 91st minute from Martin sealed the victory.
The Girls in Blue got on the board first as Addie Chester picked up her fourth goal of the 2023 season. Maddy Williams found herself alone coming down the right side of the field and sent a cross into a crowded 18. Ella Rogers struck first, having her shot blocked, and Chester picked up the rebound to secure the early lead for the home side.
Just before half, the Glens picked up the equalizer with a 40th-minute set piece goal from Nadia Gomes.
The Eleven’s second go-ahead tally came via an assist from Indy’s leading goal scorer Sam Dewey, who picked up her first helper of the season on a through ball to Williams. The goal was Williams’ eighth of the season and came from a play that started with a Katie Soderstrom interception in San Francisco’s half.
Again San Francisco was able to even the score. This time it was Gomes assisting Caryn Penn on a strike from outside the 18 in the 64th minute.
One more lead change was all it took to send the Girls in Blue to the USL W League Final as center back Martin was pushed forward into the attack in stoppage time. Williams inserted herself into the play once again down the right flank and sent a ball in to Maisie Whitsett. Whitsett’s header back across the goal found Martin, who lifted a header of her own over the outstretched arms of the Glens’ goalkeeper. The goal was Martin’s first of the season and Whitsett’s third assist.
Indy Eleven will host NC Courage U23 in the National Final as part of an Indy Eleven doubleheader on July 22. NC Courage defeated Eagle FC 4-1 in the other semifinal.
The women will play at 2 p.m. with the men to follow at 7 p.m. against Tampa Bay. One ticket will get fans into both matchups at Carroll Stadium.