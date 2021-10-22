ELWOOD — Friday night’s Class 2A Sectional 36 first-round contest between Alexandria and Elwood was one of field position.
Both teams seized short-field opportunities on a rainy field, but the most significant one went the visiting Tigers’ way, and that denied the Panthers what could have been their first victory of the season.
A touchdown run by quarterback Chance Martin with 80 seconds remaining — set up by a Tiger fumble recovery — allowed Alexandria to escape 24-19 and drop the Panthers to 0-9.
Alexandria (4-5) shut Elwood down in the first half, only to see the Panthers find their stride and go ahead. But the Tigers had the last laugh and snapped a four-game skid and will host No. 6 Tipton (9-1) next Friday
“Field position was critical, and it affected us, both good and bad,” Alexandria coach Pete Gast said. “We gave them two turnovers on the wrong side of the 50, but we persevered and got it done.”
The Tigers had a 12-0 lead with just over five minutes before halftime, both scores set up by errant Elwood punts.
A 14-yard punt gave Alexandria the ball at the Panthers’ 28-yard line, and Max Naselroad took it in from the 8 at the 1:46 mark of the first quarter.
Alexandria blocked a punt two possessions later, and Martin found Gabe McGuire for a 14-yard TD pass.
Elwood, meanwhile, did not pick up a first down in six possessions during the opening half, but it found life on the other of the ball just before halftime. Alexander Munoz came up with a pick-6, running it 37 yards and giving the Panthers momentum on their way to the locker room.
The Tigers seized it right back on the fourth play of the second half. Martin threw a screen to Carson Cuneo, who sprinted 65 yards to the end zone, and it was 18-6.
Elwood fell on a Tiger fumble, and Colton Jetty ran it in from the Alexandria 25, and the Panthers again were within six with five minutes gone in the half.
The Panthers embarked on a drive that lasted about eight minutes — by far their longest of the night — and QB Will Retherford punched it in from the Tiger 1. Samuel Todd’s point-after put Elwood in front 19-18, with 7:31 to go.
Elwood then made a stop and sought to finish the job, but it wasn’t to be. The Panthers coughed it up into the hands of Tiger Kaeden Abshire, and Alexandria had 29 yards to go and 2:24 to do it.
Martin got a pair of completions that brought his team 2 yards away, and then Martin took a direct snap and took it in.
“There’s not a lot of good fourth-and-20 plays in our playback, so we punted, put it down on our defense and got a takeaway,” Gast said. “And then that gave us a shorter field, and we scored it.”
Martin completed 11 of 14 passes for 165 yards, and he was 5-for-5 in the second half for 102. Naselroad ran for 88 yards on 15 carries.
Elwood — hurt by numerous penalties — saw Jetty run for 94 yards and Retherford for 63. The Panthers completed their third winless season in their last four.
