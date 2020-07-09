The 2010s saw a steady parade of area wrestlers advance to the state finals and a select few who walked away with the state championship. While the tail end of his career leaked over into 2020, giving him a head start on the next team of the decade, Shenandoah’s Silas Allred posted a career that is unparalleled in the area.
Here is a look at 11 wrestlers who stood out over the last 10 years.
Silas Allred, Shenandoah (2016-2019) — Whether he was competing on the local or national level, on the mat or off it, Allred stood out in every way imaginable during his Shenandoah career.
Also an Academic All-State selection and three-time THB Sports Area Wrestler of the Year, Allred posted a career record of 144-2, which included 139 wins by fall and back-to-back undefeated state championships at 195 pounds in 2019 and 2020. He never lost a regular season match and, were it not for an injury, would have competed at the 2019 Pan Am Cadet Games for Team USA. Allred will compete at the University of Nebraska after high school.
Sam Bennett, Anderson Highland (2010) — Bennett opened the decade the way Allred finished it, with an undefeated state championship.
In 2010, Bennett completed a 42-0 record at 152 pounds for the Scots and was named The Herald Bulletin’s Wrestler of the Year. It was his fourth trip to the state finals, which included third- and second-place finishes the previous two seasons. Bennett went on to compete at Northern Illinois University.
Mason Berryman, Anderson Highland (2010) — Berryman just missed completing Highland’s final season of wrestling with a double at the state finals.
The senior fell in the final match 3-1 for a runner-up finish at 135 pounds in 2010 and he finished the year with a 36-1 mark.
A.J. Black, Shenandoah (2016-2017) — Overcoming the tragic death of his brother Levi prior to the season, AJ Black scored a state finals runner-up finish in 2017 as a sophomore for the Raiders.
Black finished 46-3 in 2017 and dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 decision in the 106-pound state championship match. After transferring to New Castle, Black was runner-up his junior year at 113 pounds as well.
Luke Blanton, Alexandria (2010-2013) — A three-year team captain and Academic All-American, Blanton qualified for the state finals three times during his years with the Tigers.
His senior year, Blanton won his first 50 matches before falling 12-7 in the championship match at 138 pounds. He also placed fourth and sixth in two previous trips to Indianapolis. After high school, Blanton went on to compete at Indiana University, where he also became a team captain.
Kyle Cornwell, Elwood (2015-2019) — The former Panthers great qualified for the state finals three times before moving on to join the Indiana University wrestling team.
Cornwell placed fifth in 2018 and completed his Elwood career with a 126-17 record at 220 pounds and placed eighth in the 2016 Cadet Nationals.
Tyler Flood, Pendleton Heights (2012-2016) — Earning his second All-Decade honor, Flood was both THB’s Boys Cross Country and Wrestling Athlete of the Year for the 2013-14 school year.
As a sophomore in 2014, Flood won a sectional title and was regional runner-up at 113 pounds before finishing at the state finals with a 29-8 record. He also helped the Arabians to a sectional title in 2015 as he won another sectional crown himself, this time at 126 pounds.
Hayden Lohrey, Shenandoah (2015-2019) — While compiling a career record of 158-19, Lohrey was a multiple time state qualifier and helped the Raiders to a team runner-up finish at state in 2017.
He was a three-time sectional champion, qualified for the state finals at 145 pounds in 2018 and placed seventh at 160 pounds in 2019. Lohrey is preparing for his second season of wrestling at Purdue University.
Corbin Maddox, Daleville (2013-2017) — The 2016 THB Sports Area Wrestler of the Year was a two-time state finalist for the Broncos.
At 195 pounds, Maddox won sectional, regional, and semistate championships in 2016 on his way to a 34-3 record and seventh-place state championship finish. He returned in 2017, moved up a weight class, and climbed five spots on the podium for a runner-up at 220 pounds and a 50-1 record. Also a state champion on the diamond, Maddox went on to play baseball at Anderson University.
Spencer McCool, Pendleton Heights (2011-2015) — McCool won his first 46 matches of 2014-15 and earned that year’s THB Sports Area Wrestler of the Year Award.
McCool won both a sectional and regional championship in 2015, but finished 46-1 after suffering a stunning semistate first round loss. McCool went on to play baseball at IU-South Bend and was a .322 career hitter over his four-year career.
Mason Todd, Pendleton Heights (2010-2012) — Three times, Todd wrestled for a state championship and earned THB Sports Wrestler of the Year Awards twice.
He placed fifth at 112 pounds in 2010, in 2011 he was the 112-pound state champion and placed third the following year at 120 pounds with a 40-1 record. He completed his PH career with a 157-9 record, won four HHC, Madison County and sectional titles, three regional crowns, and two semistate championships. At graduation, he owned PH records for wins by fall, takedowns, points, and state finals appearances.
