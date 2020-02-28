BLOOMINGTON – As a popular three-sport athlete at Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, Ga., incoming Indiana freshman quarterback Dexter Williams II got some good-natured ribbing from IU’s coaching staff during a recruiting visit.
Williams had earned the nickname “The Mayor” from IU coach Tom Allen because of his affable personality. Williams said when Allen and former IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer visited him in Macon, they noticed building cranes around town.
“When they came they said, ‘I think they’re building a statue for you now,’” Williams said.
Williams is looking to bring that personality and leadership to the quarterback room at IU next fall. He enrolled early to get a jump on learning the offense. For now, Williams projects as third-string behind incumbent redshirt sophomore starter Michael Penix Jr. and redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle, but he’ll have the spring and fall camps to try to prove he can move up the depth chart.
“The decision to come up here was really a good one,” Williams.
When asked why, Williams responded: “You know I get my feet wet early, get into the workouts, college is rigorous.”
Williams played second base, shortstop and center field for Mount de Sales’ baseball team as a freshman and was the point guard on the basketball team for three years. But after winning the starting quarterback job for the football team as a sophomore, Williams felt it was important to set a good example in the hallways.
“I was kind of a guy who coming to a big school everybody looked up to,” Williams said. “It started when I was starting quarterback as a sophomore and then being a high character guy, in school, not just being the football player, being a student and being that leader around the school and including everybody and everything no matter who it is.”
Williams said his personality won’t change now that he’s in college.
“Always going to be the same guy,” Williams said. “Always going to smile a lot, make jokes, have fun, but you know I can get serious when it’s time to.”
On the field, Williams enjoyed an outstanding senior season at Mount de Sales, earning Region 7A player of the year honors in Georgia for the second straight year after passing for 1,524 yards and 15 TDs and rushing for 984 yards and 14 TDs.
Last year, Penix, who also is mobile, described himself as a “pro-style quarterback who can run.” Asked to describe what he brings to the quarterback position, Williams responded: “I’m a winner. I like to win. I don’t have a (label), pro style, dual threat, whatever my team needs me to do. If I need to run it 15 times or if I need to throw it 30, I like to win.”
Williams said DeBoer’s decision to leave IU for a head coaching job for Fresno State didn’t give him second thoughts about his decision. He’s looking forward to working with new IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.
“Coach Sheridan, he’s a great guy,” Williams said. “I was obviously recruited by Coach DeBoer, but Coach Sheridan was there. Coach Sheridan watched my film. He gave Coach DeBoer the OK because he was the quarterback coach the year before, and he liked me and we had a relationship also.”
So for this semester, Williams said he’s working every day, either throwing to receivers or studying film to get ready for spring drills.
“You can’t take any days off,” Williams said. “This is a Monday through Sunday job.”
CHARGE REDUCED FOR HENDERSHOT
One of the four charges against IU tight end Peyton Hendershot was reduced by the Monroe County prosecutor’s office Friday.
Hendershot had the charge of felony residential entry reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespass, defined under Indiana statutes as knowingly or intentionally entering or going into someone’s property without permission. Charges for misdemeanor domestic battery, misdemeanor criminal conversion and misdemeanor criminal mischief remain on the books.
Hendershot was arrested last Saturday night in Bloomington on the four charges following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend. He’s been suspended by IU’s football team indefinitely, pending resolution of the case.
