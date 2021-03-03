MIDDLETOWN — One of the ways a team tries to keep up with the second-ranked Shenandoah Raiders is to slow down the tempo and reduce the number of possessions. In Wednesday’s Sectional 41 quarterfinal, Cambridge City Lincoln was successful with that game plan, but like many others who have tried, did not get the end result it desired.
Despite being limited to just 33 possessions through three quarters, the Raiders built a 30-point lead and cruised into the semifinals with a 57-23 win over the Golden Eagles in a historic win for Shenandoah’s head coach.
Obviously outmanned, Lincoln (8-13) utilized patience and perimeter passing for longer possessions, which reduced the times the Raiders would be on offense.
But, after falling behind 5-2, Shenandoah (22-3) scored on six of its next seven first-quarter possessions and outscored Lincoln 27-3 the rest of the first half.
“We took care of the ball pretty well through the first three (quarters),” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “We were very efficient from 2-point range. We had some good looks from 3-point but just didn’t knock them down.”
Shenandoah committed just one first-half turnover and three for the first three quarters while shooting 75% from inside the 3-point line. Leading 46-16, Shenandoah pulled its starters for the final period.
It was a balanced offensive attack for the Raiders with Michael Howard’s 12 points and Kameron Graddy’s 10 the only Shenandoah players to reach double figures. Jasper Campbell added nine points off the bench, and Jakeb Kinsey scored eight.
Graddy also led a dominant team performance on the glass. Shenandoah won that battle 35-14 with Graddy pulling down 14 overall — including nine on the offensive end. At 6-foot-6, Graddy did what he should do against a team whose tallest player was 6-1. He dominated.
“We’re going to need some of those (rebounds) this weekend,” McCollough said.
The Raiders will meet 10th-ranked Northeastern (19-4) after the Knights dispatched Centerville by a 65-25 score in Wednesday's first game. Shenandoah outlasted Northeastern in last year’s sectional title game and won again during the regular season in a game decided by three points.
“I hope it’s not (a great ball game),” McCollough said. “It should be, though. They’re like us. They’ve got some older kids that are experienced and battle tested. They’re skilled, and there are several of them.”
With the win, Coach McCollough improved to 133-20 during his six seasons, passing Bob Heady as the all-time winningest coach in program history.
“I didn’t really think about it to be honest,” McCollough said. “I’ll like it a lot better if we get a couple more. What a great tribute it is to the kids and the coaches who have bought in from the start. I still remember having the first meeting in the cafeteria. I looked at the schedule and I said, ‘I don’t see anybody on there that we can’t beat.’”
Heady’s mark had stood since 1985.
The full semifinal schedule for Friday at Shenandoah features a 6 p.m. game between Eastern Hancock and Union County with the Knights and Raiders facing off in the second half of the twinbill. The winners will meet Saturday in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
