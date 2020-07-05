ANDERSON--A driver won for the first time at Anderson Speedway since 2018 and there was plenty of mayhem during the annual Trailer Races.
Anderson Speedway celebrated the July 4th holiday with the Best Way Disposal Figure-8 Madness event that concluded with a fireworks display on Saturday.
David McConnell had not won at the high banked quarter-mile oval since a victory in a 100-lap Thunder Car feature in 2018.
McConnell took the lead on a restart from Jared Henderson on lap 22 and had to survive three more restarts and held off a charge by Ron Phipps over the final 13 laps.
Phipps had a shot at claiming the victory when a late race caution flag set-up a four-lap shoot-out to the finish.
McConnell maintained the lead and when Phipps got loose coming off the second corner it allowed the Shirley driver to pull away to win.
Travis Lee, Nick Warner and Aaron Jones rounded out the top five.
Henderson took the early lead but surrendered it to fast qualifier Ronnie Rose on lap five. Rose’s night came to an end on lap 9 with smoke pouring from the back of the car.
That put Henderson back on the point until McConnell made the final pace.
“I knew the 31 (Phipps) was right there,” McConnell said in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle. “I was just running my line and doing a little blocking.”
Randy Owen took advantage of a restart with a lap remaining to win the Front Wheel Drive Figure-8 feature over Elliott McKinney and Jay Murtlow.
Owen took the early lead but on lap nine got trapped in slower traffic which allowed McKinney and fast qualifier Ricky Craig to slip past on the back straight.
The caution flag waved with one lap remaining when Craig and Camdon Creek got together in the fourth corner after Creek lost a tire and pushed both cars to the retaining wall.
On the restart Owen charged into the lead.
“It was go or blow,” Owen said of the restart.”
Terry Malone Jr. won the first of two Trailer Race Figure-8 events which saw Randy Smith get tagged in the cross-over by the car of Marc Selg.
Smith’s car went through several different barrel rolls toward the front grandstand before coming to a stop on the roof.
The second Trailer Race win went to McKinney, who made it three wins in a row.
Matthew Benzenbower was a repeat winner in the School Bus Figure-8.
When asked about close encounters in the cross-over he responded: “When you’re the leader you don’t slow down.”
