BLOOMINGTON -- Donaven McCulley wasn’t expecting to be Indiana’s starting quarterback during his true freshman season.
“I thought I was going to play a little bit,” McCulley said. “But I just have to adjust, and you can’t blink.”
McCulley is in line to make his second career start at quarterback when the Hoosiers play at No. 9 Michigan on Saturday (7:30 p.m., FOX). He set an IU true freshman record for passing yards in his first start – completing 14 of 25 passes for 242 yards and two TDs. But it wasn’t enough for the Hoosiers to prevail as they fell 38-35 at Maryland.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound McCulley, a former Lawrence North standout, got more comfortable as his first start progressed, completing eight of his final 10 pass attempts at Maryland.
“I just slowed myself down,” McCulley said. “At first, I felt like I was going too fast. I just slowed down everything, and it started flowing for me.”
McCulley chose not to enroll early because he wanted to play his final basketball season at Lawrence North, in which he helped lead the Wildcats to a runner-up finish in Class 4A. Lawrence North fell to Carmel in the state finals.
“Where I’m from, basketball is big, playing in big games,” McCulley said. “That’s a normal thing, so that kind of helped me out playing in big games in football. It just translated well.”
The decision created more of a learning curve for McCulley in fall camp, but he credited the two quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart, Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle, for being supportive.
“When I came into fall camp, Mike and Jack and everybody in the quarterback room, they helped me,” McCulley said. “Basically, I learned all of my plays and stuff based off of study, made sure I was caught up. So they did a good job of preparing me.”
McCulley has shown a combination of mobility and arm talent in his stints as IU quarterback. He made his debut with two plays off the bench against Michigan State and had a 15-yard run against Ohio State during IU’s opening TD drive against the Buckeyes.
“Donovan is special,” IU wide receiver Ty Fryfogle said. “He has a really big arm, and what I like about him is he can move. … I’ve never been around a guy who can move like this throughout the pocket. He’s going to be really special for this football team, and you know, I think, (in) years to come I think he will lead this team to a Big Ten championship.”
The mental side of quarterback, processing information, is where McCulley hopes to continue to grow for as long as he’s still the starter.
“Sometimes they try to disguise stuff and throw different things at you, so you’ve just got to know -- you’ve got to watch a lot of film,” McCulley said. “You’ve got to know what they are doing on certain downs and how they are going to play in certain formations.”
With both Penix and Tuttle still week-to-week with injuries, McCulley will get a chance to shine on a bigger stage in front of a national television audience with 106,000 screaming Michigan fans rooting against him.
“It doesn’t get any better than 106,000 people,” McCulley said. “So it will prepare me for bigger games than this.”
