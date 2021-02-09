BLOOMINGTON – The text message came shortly after Mike Hart left Indiana for Michigan.
With an opening in place at running backs coach and associate head coach at Indiana, Deland McCullough immediately sent a text to head coach Tom Allen, expressing his interest in the job.
McCullough sensed the timing was right to make a move. Even after three seasons in the NFL and preparing for a second straight Super Bowl run as running backs coach with the Kansas Chiefs, McCullough said the end game for him was always returning to college.
“My whole thing in the NFL was to learn and earn respect,” McCullough said. “But the learning part was for me to come back to college, to make me a better coach.”
McCullough was introduced as IU associate coach/running backs coach Tuesday. With a two-year, $1.045 million contract, McCullough will be tasked to help fix an IU running game that ranked 12th in the Big Ten in yards per game (108.6) and 13th in yards per attempt (3.1) last season.
McCullough said he’s already reached out to returning IU running backs Sampson James, Tim Baldwin and David Ellis via text and is eager to get to work
“Just excited to get in and develop those guys,” McCullough said. “Because we’ve got some talented guys in that room, and sometimes all they need to hear is maybe some things in a different way or have a different focus to take them to the next level.”
In McCullough’s successful first stint coaching running backs at IU from 2011-16 under Kevin Wilson, he helped develop Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard into All-Big Ten running backs and NFL draft picks. Both remain in the NFL, with Coleman playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Howard for the Miami Dolphins.
McCullough and Allen overlapped for one season in 2016 when Allen was defensive coordinator and ended the season as interim coach for the Foster Farms Bowl. Allen said there were no hard feelings when McCullough left IU for USC after he was named IU’s head coach, and the two remained in contact.
When McCullough reached out via text about returning to IU a few weeks ago, Allen was floored.
“I went to one of our coaches and said, 'You are not going to believe who is interested in this job,'” Allen said. “But we’re just so thrilled that he’s back with us because he was awesome then, and I think he’s just grown even more since he’s left.”
McCullough said his three-year stint in the NFL with the Chiefs taught him he didn’t have to change his personality to do his job.
“That let me know the methods I had as far as communicating and teaching are tried and true and legitimate,” McCullough said. “Some of the growth for me as a football coach, just to be exposed to different things has been very strong, just being around different coaching minds, different philosophies and different approaches and climaxing in being with a future Hall of Famer in Andy Reid.”
McCullough said the added responsibilities of being associate head coach, basically Allen’s top assistant, also made the position at IU attractive.
“The opportunity to be associate head coach at IU was very strong to me because I know Tom and the administration would support me to continue to grow overall as a coach and have a bigger impact beyond just the running back room,” McCullough said. “So I’m looking forward to helping the team as a whole grow and touching other people other than the running back room, having influence on the coaches and just things that we do on a bigger picture.”
On McCullough’s introductory Zoom press conference Tuesday, he was flanked by two trophies, a replica Super Bowl 54 trophy he helped the Chiefs win in 2020 and an Emmy Award for an ESPN E:60 episode that chronicled his journey to find his birth family.
“Those are going to be some strong things out in recruiting, but you know, at the end of the day, I’m just a conduit to the university,” McCullough said. “You know, I’m going to get these guys. We’re going to attract the right guys for the right reasons, and we’re going to get them on campus and we’re going to go to work.”
