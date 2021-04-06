BLOOMINGTON – New Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough has spent this spring evaluating his position group.
So far, McCullough has been encouraged by what he’s seen.
McCullough faces the immediate challenge of replacing the production of departed starter Stevie Scott III, who declared for the NFL draft following his junior season.
McCullough said he’s open to taking a running back-by-committee approach to replace Scott, who rushed for 2,543 yards and 30 TDs in three seasons at IU.
“My history has shown I’ll play a bunch of guys,” McCullough said. “Obviously, you would like a guy to separate himself as the lead guy. There’s only one guy that can go out there first. There’s only one guy on the top part of the depth chart, however, you’ve got a strong supporting cast of guys who can go out there and do different things and carry the load if people get chipped up.
“I’ve always been big on building the room from the bottom up because, yeah, you’ve got some top guys, and of course you feel good about that, but what about your depth?”
In McCullough’s first go-around at IU from 2011-16, he developed standouts Tevin Coleman and Jordan Howard, who both moved on to success in the NFL. McCullough is back after learning for three seasons under Andy Reid in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and is trying to pass down that knowledge to IU’s current backs.
“They very much bought into the culture, and it shows every day,” McCullough said. “I have guys coming out and working hard. They have really bought into what I have brought to the table as it relates to some different things as far as reads, eye discipline and a different way of doing things. I am trying to get the guys to not only be the best version of themselves but to help us become Big Ten champions.”
McCullough said right now he’s preparing for “everyone” to be the starter. The top returning backs include rising junior Sampson James, a former four-star recruit out of Indianapolis, rising sophomore Tim Baldwin Jr. and rising junior David Ellis, who began his IU career as a wide receiver.
McCullough said James was one of the first players he spoke to when he took over as running backs coach two months ago.
“Just hearing him be honest about where he is and what he wants to do and being so open to some of the things,” McCullough said. “I mean I just told him a couple of things as far as what I would bring to the table, some of the reads, things like that, that I’ve got a pretty good reputation for as far as making it easy for guys and then giving them applicable drills to transfer over to 11-on-11 football.”
Baldwin is coming off an impressive season in which he rushed for 141 yards on 6.4 yards per carry, including a 106-yard rushing day in IU’s 27-11 win over Maryland on Nov. 28, 2020.
“He looks good,” McCullough said. “Moving around well, picking up everything we are talking about as far as the reads and some of the finer points of running back play to make him the dynamic guy that he wants to be.”
Ellis gives IU a change-of-pace option with his speed and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.
“I’ve been impressed just with his demeanor, the fact that he is very driven. He is a leader in that room,” McCullough said. “His skill set is amazing as far as being able to catch the ball, make guys miss in space.”
Another player who has impressed McCullough is walk-on sophomore running back Charlie Spegal. A 2019 Indiana Mr. Football from New Palestine, Spegal bypassed scholarship offers from smaller Division I schools to play at IU. At 5-foot-10 and 219-pounds, Spegal has shown an ability to generate tough yards and block in pass protection, an area Scott excelled during his IU career.
“He’s been taking coaching very well,” McCullough said, “So just excited about him. I mean, last Saturday he stepped up and was one of our more firm pass protectors because of that low center of gravity, strong body, great punch to deliver a blow to guys and just stoning guys in pass pro.”
