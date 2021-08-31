BLOOMINGTON — At one point during Indiana 2022 commit Dasan McCullough’s dominating all-around performance for Bloomington South against Martinsville on Friday, he reverted back to his middle school running back days.
From the edge rush spot, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound McCullough found an opening on a B-gap blitz, then snatched an attempted middle screen pass from Martinsville’s quarterback out of the air for an interception at the 23-yard line. McCullough followed up the pick with a nifty return, using spin moves to elude two would-be Martinsville tacklers, before racing into the end zone for an apparent score.
It would have been McCullough’s third touchdown of the night, but it was called back due to a hold on the return.
“It kind of just worked out just perfectly,” McCullough said. “I was sitting there waiting for the screen. He couldn’t get it over my head, so I was just sitting there, obviously ended up getting it, ended up spinning. That’s just the running back side in me, so I’m glad I ended up getting the score but obviously got called back. Still a good play.”
As No. 17 Indiana prepares for its season opener at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday, its future looks as bright as its present. McCullough is the prized recruit of IU’s 2022 class and will become the highest rated individual recruit in Hoosier history (55th overall nationally per 247.com) if he signs in December.
As far as McCullough is concerned, it’s not a matter of if but when. A chance to play under his father, IU running backs and associate head coach Deland McCullough and with his older brother, IU defensive back Deland McCullough II, is too good to pass up. McCullough decommitted from Ohio State in May and also has a scholarship offer from Alabama.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” McCullough said. “I’m 1,000% locked in with Indiana. I plan to practice before their bowl game. Their bowl game practices I plan to be there, so I’m excited to be with all three of my brothers and with my dad.”
McCullough’s combination of size, speed and ball skills projects perfectly for the bull rush spot at IU, which requires its defensive lineman to drop into coverage as well as get to the quarterback. His long wingspan impacted throwing lanes for Martinsville’s quarterback for most of the night during Bloomington South’s 45-20 win.
“I love that edge position,” McCullough said. “I just love how physical I can be, so I mean, I’ve bought into it, what the coaches need me to do week to week.”
McCullough displayed his strong hands in scoring his two touchdowns. The first came at wide receiver, when McCullough ripped the ball away from two Martinsville defenders on a 50-50 ball on a fade route for a 6-yard TD catch to put Bloomington South up 7-0.
“It got the team going, which is the important part,” McCullough said. “So I’m just glad it got a lot of momentum for us.”
On the second TD, McCullough stripped a Martinsville offensive player on a run play and returned the fumble 15 yards for a touchdown. McCullough had a hand in another touchdown, pressuring Martinsville’s quarterback into an errant throw his younger brother, 2023 IU commit Daeh McCullough, intercepted and returned 70 yards for a TD.
“That was what we signed up for,” McCullough said. “We knew this season that I was going to do the pressure, he was going to do a lot of the coverage. So, I mean, that was the exact plays we have been doing all summer. That was a normal thing for us. “
Moving from Kansas City to Bloomington earlier this year didn’t faze McCullough, who played middle school football in Bloomington during his dad’s first stint as IU’s running backs coach. At that point, Dasan appeared destined to follow his father’s footsteps as a college and pro running back, but a growth spurt from 5-9 in the beginning of seventh grade to 6-3 by the end of the school year changed his outlook.
“I found out, probably eighth-grade year when I was playing middle linebacker, that I liked hitting a lot more than getting hit,” McCullough said. “That’s definitely the reason.”
Off the field, Bloomington South coach Gabe Johnson said McCullough, who wears No. 1, has fit in with his new teammates. He’s already earned the honor as one of Bloomington South’s four team captains.
“I promised his dad we would coach him hard,” Johnson said. “That’s what he wanted. Sometimes when you have talented players come into your program, they may take plays off here or there in practice. Dasan is one of our hardest workers. Both Dasan and his younger brother, Daeh, being as visible as they are as high-caliber recruits, they handle it well.”
The talents of both McCulloughs could help lead Bloomington South to great heights. The last time Bloomington South won a state title in 1998, a more under-the-radar quarterback recruit, Rex Grossman, was throwing touchdown passes at a record clip. Grossman went on to become a Heisman Trophy finalist at Florida and play 13 years in the NFL, starting at quarterback for the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.
“We’ve actually been always kind of offensive heavy at this school, so just to have somebody on that defensive side, who is really bringing it, it kind of brings the whole defense up,” McCullough said. “They want to make plays. It’s a great feeling.”
