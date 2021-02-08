BLOOMINGTON – For the second straight year, Indiana has plucked a coach from the NFL ranks, hiring Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough as running backs and associate head coach Monday.
It’s a homecoming for McCullough, who coached running backs at IU from 2011-16 under Kevin Wilson and helped develop future NFL running backs Tevin Coleman, Jordan Howard, Devine Redding and Stephen Houston during his first stint in Bloomington.
In a statement, McCullough said one of the main reasons for his decision to return to IU was the culture that’s been set by head coach Tom Allen. McCullough’s announcement comes a day after the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl 55. He’s worked for the Chiefs from 2018-21 and won a Super Bowl ring in 2020 when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
“Coach Allen has done an amazing job of galvanizing and advancing the program's culture, which has been displayed by success on the field,” McCullough said. “I welcome the challenges and glory of being a part of helping Indiana Football win championships. I have been fortunate to have won a championship on the ultimate stage in the NFL, and I know what it looks like and how it feels. I believe that Indiana University is primed to not only CHASE, but to capture championships in football, and I can't wait to contribute."
McCullough replaces Mike Hart, who left IU after four seasons (2017-21) to return to his alma mater, Michigan. Allen hasn’t been shy about looking to the NFL for coaching talent. Last year, Allen hired away Aaron Wellman from the New York Giants to replace Dave Ballou as strength coach after Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea left the school to join the strength and conditioning staff at Alabama.
"I could not be happier to welcome Deland, his wife Darnell, and the McCullough family back home to Bloomington," Allen said. "Deland's a first-class person that has gone on to do great things in the NFL. He has won a Super Bowl, worked with a Hall of Fame coach and helped develop some of the most dynamic players and offenses in football. I cannot wait to bring his winning mindset to our program."
This past season, McCullough helped develop Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage
During McCullough’s first stint in Bloomington, the Hoosiers set 19 program rushing records. He was named the 2014 BTN.com running backs coach of the year. During the 2014 season, Coleman rushed for 2,036 yards, ranked second nationally, and IU set a single-season rushing record with 3,163 rushing yards and averaged 263.6 rushing yards per game.
Coleman and Howard earned back-to-back All-Big Ten first-team honors at running back in 2014 and 2015, while both also were drafted in the NFL in back-to-back years. Coleman was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, while Howard went in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
McCullough spent one season as running backs coach at USC in 2017, where he helped develop Ronald Jones, who garnered All-American honors and was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A former running back at Miami (Ohio) from 1992-95, McCullough played professionally from 1996-2001 with the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the XFL's Chicago Enforcers. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Miami, in 2008 before moving on to IU in 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.