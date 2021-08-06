BLOOMINGTON – As Indiana began fall football camp Friday, so too did the competition to find a feature running back to replace departed starter Stevie Scott III.
Sophomore Tim Baldwin is currently listed first on the depth chart, but IU running backs coach Deland McCullough said that’s not set in stone for IU’s opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.
“The great thing is you have a bunch of guys in there that understand what’s at stake,” McCullough said. “It’s going to be an opportunity for all of them to get a chance to show what they can do. At some point somebody had to go off first. You had to write somebody in the depth chart. But those guys know that that doesn’t mean that’s what is going to happen as we go through the competition.”
McCullough said several running backs – including returning third-year sophomore Sampson James, USC transfer Stephen Carr and third-year sophomore David Ellis – will get opportunities behind the first-team offensive line the next three weeks. He also made clear he’s looking for a complete back, someone who takes care of the ball and excels in pass protection. One of Scott’s best attributes was his ability to pick up the blitz, which was why IU surrendered the least average sacks per game in the Big Ten last season, at 1.25.
“I don’t want to be in a position where we have to pass and I can’t trust this guy in pass protection,” McCullough said. “Or we got a situation where, man, I really don’t trust him. He’s a great runner, but he fumbles every 20 carries or so. Those are things -- he’s got to be a complete back. He’s got to be able to do everything.”
Baldwin averaged 6.4 yards per carry as a freshman last season, while James, who sat out the spring with an undisclosed injury, has rushed for 371 yards and three TDs in two seasons. Carr has rushed for 1,329 yards on 5 yards per carry in four years at USC.
Ellis presents an interesting dynamic to the competition with his speed and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He began his career at IU as a slot receiver.
“He’s a dynamic guy,” McCullough said. “But what you are talking about at the running back position, I want him to be able to show some of that grit and toughness as far as hitting that up inside, moving the pile, getting behind his pads, being a complete player who can play with velocity and power also. Yeah, I know he can play with finesse, bounce out to the outside, but I want him to be able to put his foot in the ground, run into somebody’s face, be good in pass protection, the complete guy.”
Two walk-ons -- Davion Ervin-Poindexter and former 2019 Indiana Mr. Football Charlie Spegal – also showed promise during the spring. McCullough said Spegal made a nifty catch on a wheel route during Friday’s practice and at 5-foot-11 and 218 pounds brings a physical element to the run game.
“Nobody wants to tackle the guy,” McCullough said. “That’s a good quality to have.”
Two more incoming freshmen – Maurice Freeman and Trent Howland – will spend their fall camp adjusting to the offense. Howland is the biggest running back on IU’s roster at 6-3 and 230 pounds but is coming off an injury he suffered his senior year of high school.
“He’s got nice size,” McCullough said. “He’s continuing to develop in the weight room, different things like that, learning the system … so when he’s fully available, it will be something that we will be able to evaluate. But at this point, he’s doing the thing, getting the mental reps, continuing to rehab and put himself in a position to be 100% healthy when the time comes.”
