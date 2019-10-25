INDIANAPOLIS -- There were plenty of moments in Friday's state quarterfinals match where Lapel's Jesse McCurdy was down and needed some help to pull himself back from the brink of falling to an undefeated opponent.
He had about 80 voices in the stands pushing him to battle through, and the result was a milestone victory for the Bulldog senior.
Behind a raucous group of Lapel partisans, McCurdy came from behind in the first set and held of a late charge in the third for a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 win over South Bend St. Joseph sophomore Daniel Pries.
It was the 100th career victory for McCurdy, who improved to 26-1 on the season. It was the first career loss for Pries, who had won his first 53 high school matches.
McCurdy will now face senior Presley Thieneman (24-0), who was part of the team state champion from Carmel, on Saturday at noon. Due to impending weather, the matches have been moved from Park Tudor High School to Pearson Automotive Tennis Club in Zionsville.
Nothing came easy Friday as Pries broke McCurdy for the second time for a 5-3 lead in the first set.
"Daniel is a really good player, really a phenomenal player for a sophomore," McCurdy said. "He strikes the ball so well. When I got down, I just had to tell myself to stay on the offense. And more importantly, I had to keep telling myself that I could win the match."
The pep talk to himself worked as McCurdy responded with a break of Pries' serve. That led to a seven-game win streak which gave McCurdy the first set at 7-5 and a 2-0 lead in the second set.
Lapel coach Justin Coomer said, through his research into Pries, he felt it would be an even match.
"Every stroke was going to be a grind," Coomer said. "I thought there would be some long grinding points, and there were."
There was no quit in either competitor.
After each player held serve for a 3-1 McCurdy lead, Pries battled back and won five straight to even the match at 1-1.
In the third set, McCurdy seemed to be in control after breaking Pries twice and going up 4-1.
But Pries held serve twice, and -- thanks in part to McCurdy's seventh double fault of the match -- broke the Lapel senior to get back on serve at 4-4.
McCurdy rebounded to hold serve and a 5-4 lead, putting the pressure on the sophomore from South Bend.
McCurdy jumped in front 40-15 to give himself two match points. Pries saved the first and -- prompting the Lapel fans to chant "One-hundred, one-hundred" -- McCurdy did get the break and finished off his milestone victory.
"The past couple days, my mom and I have been talking about the amazing support from Lapel's family and friends," McCurdy said. "The word that keeps coming to mind is 'overwhelming.' There's just no better way to describe it.
"I'm just overwhelmed with the support, and that pushes you to persevere."
To advance to the final match, McCurdy will have to overcome another unbeaten player in Thieneman.
"He's a good player," Coomer said. "But we'll come out and go for it."
