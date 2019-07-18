LAPEL — Even though the Lapel boys tennis team lost all four of its doubles players from a year ago, nobody is lining up to give the team any condolences.
The reason isn’t that the Bulldogs or coach Justin Coomer aren’t nice guys. There is but a single reason nobody is shedding any tears for the 2019 edition.
Jesse McCurdy.
McCurdy is the team’s No. 1 singles player, but even more, he is one of the best players in central Indiana and most times will assure the defending Madison County and sectional champs a point in each match of the season.
“It’s a good place to start with Jesse,” said Coomer. “He’s going to have a great season. He’s worked on his placement and his serve. He’s very mature beyond his years.”
He won his first 25 matches a year ago, and his only loss was in the regional to Delta. That performance earned him second team All-State honors.
But his value goes beyond that point he will give the Bulldogs in most matches.
“He is such a great kid,” said Coomer. “He’s a great leader.”
Yet, that is just one of the three points Lapel needs in each match to win. Gone are doubles players Ross Hagan, Reid Ratzliff, Cole Metzger and Ian Vipperman. They took with them a combined 30-10 record from a year ago.
McCurdy is the lone returning senior.But there is a big group of juniors: Nick Thalls, Jake Eppert, Camden Gooding, Trevor Whaley, Eli Evelo, Seth Schuck and Will Rector.
Sophomores back are Corbin Renihan, Collin Vipperman and Luke Loller to go with incoming freshmen Grant Humerickhouse, Asher Evelo, Nate Babb and Ryder Brown.
“We’ve got some kids up from the junior varsity,” said Coomer. “We’ve got some of them who have played junior varsity doubles together. When the time comes, we will do a little mix and match. It is a little easier with the boys to put people together. With the girls, it really helps if they are friends.
“We got to see some kids at camp in June. We will find out what we have when we open on Aug. 5.”
