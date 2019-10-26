ZIONSVILLE — The final match did not turn out the way most of his high school career had for Lapel senior Jesse McCurdy.
But despite the rare loss, there was nothing but heads held high by McCurdy, his coach and his teammates Saturday afternoon.
In a state tennis singles tournament semifinal, McCurdy bowed out to the powerful game of Carmel senior Presley Thienenman by a 6-0, 6-1 score, bringing an end to a brilliant career.
The match was moved from Park Tudor to the Pearson Automotive Tennis Center in Zionsville due to heavy rain.
Thienenman entered ranked No. 34 in the nation among high school seniors and showed why Saturday, rarely giving McCurdy even a glimmer of an opportunity for a toehold. The leader of the team state champion Greyhounds took the first set 6-0 and allowed McCurdy to score just four points in the set.
“Presley is by far one of the toughest, if not the toughest, opponents I’ve ever played,” McCurdy said. “I don’t think there are words that really embody his game, but extraordinary would come the closest.”
Thienenman, who will play at Northwestern next year, continued his domination into the second set. But, in a prelude of his shining moment, McCurdy was able to score some points in the first few games.
“He’s really good,” Lapel coach Justin Coomer said of Thienenman. “I’ve seen him hit, but when you’re sitting down there (courtside), it’s really impressive.”
Taking the serve down 4-0, McCurdy looked in charge of a game for the first time in the match. He went up 40-15 before a Thienenman shot sailed wide to give McCurdy the game.
McCurdy, sitting at No. 579 in the national rankings, was not expecting to take even the one game from Thienenman.
“Looking at that game, it was a symbol and a representation of the season,” McCurdy said. “I was elated. I was a little surprised. I was very grateful, and I think all of those emotions kind of represent the ride that this season has been.”
After Thienenman held for a 5-1 lead, McCurdy took the next game to the only deuce point of the match and held off one match point before Thienenman got the win on his second match point.
McCurdy’s career ends with a 100-5 record, and he leaves behind a legacy that goes well beyond the wins and losses, according to Coomer.
“He’s a special kid. When you talk to him, you know,” Coomer said. “He’s taken all these kids under his wing, been super nice to them and been a great leader. He’s going to be great in life, whether that’s tennis or being a doctor or whatever.”
After receiving his state finalist medal, McCurdy gathered up his gear to exit the court one last time. As he entered the hallway outside the courts, he was greeted by his teammates, who formed a tunnel to congratulate their champion.
“This team has been one of the most engaged teams I’ve ever been on,” McCurdy said. “They’re so willing to have fun and be supportive. Friendship is the foundation of this team. It drives us, and it pushes us to be better tennis players and better people.”
