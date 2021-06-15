ANDERSON — The Community Hospital Anderson Tennis Classic returned to the Anderson University courts this week for its 41st year after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
This event holds a special place in the heart of Ben McCurdy, having played with his father when he was younger. The Classic was made all the more special for him this Father’s Day week as he competed with his son, Jesse, in the Father-Son doubles tournament.
The McCurdys defeated Bill and Max Wampler in Tuesday’s semifinal match 6-3, 6-2 and, due to a scheduling issue, also played the championship match later the same night against Chris and Luke Zelinga.
But win or lose, being on the court with his son brings a smile to the senior McCurdy’s face.
“I played in this with my dad when I was (Jesse’s) age,” Ben said. “My dad and I — I don’t think we ever even made it to the championship match. So, for this week, getting to play with my son at this level, you can’t beat it.”
Jesse, a 2019 state singles finalist and 2020 Lapel graduate, just finished his freshman year at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he is playing tennis and taking pre-med courses. In his first season, he posted a 6-4 singles record, was 6-6 overall in doubles and was named the conference player of the week in April.
“It was a unique year in that our team was all seniors and all freshmen,” he said. “One of my favorite parts was getting to play doubles, which is definitely not my forte. It was very uncomfortable at first, but it was a lot of growth. I’m glad I was able to learn at Calvin in doubles and get to come home and play with my dad.”
“He’s playing pretty good doubles,” Ben said with a smile. “We’re just so proud of the year that he had, even beyond tennis. The friends he’s met and his grades — I think they really appreciate him up there. And getting to play one more time is fun for us, win or lose. We said, win or lose, let’s just have a good time.”
It was not an easy first year of college for Jesse. Not only was he away from home and learning to be a college student and student-athlete, he had to tackle that in the year of COVID-19.
“It was definitely a roller coaster of emotions,” he said. “Looking back over my first year at college, the beginning was hard between adjusting to college life, being away from my family, learning how to do classes in a pandemic — all of it was really tough. But second semester rolled around and I was really grateful to find a community and find the college groove. I love Calvin, and I’m really excited to be back at Calvin in August.”
Between matches, the McCurdys held court near the bleachers, shaking hands and greeting friends. While their competition ended Tuesday night, the memories of their week together will last through Father’s Day and beyond.
“The tennis community especially, it’s been one that everyone looks forward to,” Ben McCurdy said. “We come out and enjoy our friends and a lot of people we don’t get to see. A lot of good memories.”
Tournament competition continues through Saturday.
