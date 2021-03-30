MUNCIE -- After standout performances in a series win over the weekend, Ball State pitcher Chayce McDermott was named NCBWA Pitcher of the Week and Mid-American Conference Pitcher of the Week.
McDermott tied his career high for strikeouts and did it without walking a batter in a seven-inning, complete game victory in Game 2 of the Cardinals' weekend series. The former Pendleton Heights star fanned nine consecutive Toledo batters at one point, marking the second time this season he has recorded nine straight outs via strikeout. He previously did it at Kentucky.
McDermott allowed a solo home run in the first inning Saturday and then shut Toledo out the rest of the way in Ball State's 7-1 victory. Through two MAC starts, he is 2-0 with 24 strikeouts in 12 innings of work.
His performance last Saturday also earned national attention, as he was voted national pitcher of the week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. He was recognized alongside Clemson's Caden Grice, who was the NCBWA Hitter of the Week.
