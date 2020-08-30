ANDERSON – Two drivers looking for their first feature victory of the season battled to the final laps of the Street Stock feature with Jacob McElfresh claiming the win.
McElfresh and defending Vore’s Steel Street Stock champion Josh Poore battled for the victory for the final 25 laps on Cintas Night at the Races on Saturday at Anderson Speedway.
Joe Muldoon of Fort Wayne took the point at the start chased by Elwood resident McElfresh with Poore running in the third spot.
The driver on the move early in the race was fast-qualifier Colby Lane, who started sixth following the inversion and was running fourth after just two laps.
McElfresh got inside of Muldoon on the back stretch on Lap 9, and a lap later Poore moved into the second spot with an inside pass entering Turn 3.
Lane got inside of Muldoon on Lap 11 entering Turn 3, and the three-car battle for the victory started.
For the next 24 laps, Poore continuously looked to get inside of McElfresh entering Turn 3 and exiting Turn 2.
Several times Poore used his front bumper to tap McElfresh’s car, but the leader would not relinquish the preferred low groove.
Lane closed and ran on the rear bumper of Poore’s car to the finish.
As the checkered flag waved, McElfresh won by .285 of a second over Poore. Lane finished a close third followed by Muldoon and Dawson Phillips.
It was McElfresh’s first win at Anderson Speedway in a feature race since 2017.
“I knew Josh (Poore) was applying the pressure,” McElfresh said in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle. “I really appreciate the fact that he raced me clean.
“I really wanted to win tonight and was not going to give up the low groove. Josh probably had the faster car, but I was going to maintain my line.”
Morristown’s Jeff Marcum became the first repeat winner in 2020 in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model feature.
Through the first 13 laps of the race, it appeared to be a repeat of an early contest between Ronnie Rose and Marcum.
Rose set the fast time during qualifications and took the lead from the start, chased by Danny Adams and Marcum.
Marcum moved into the second spot on Lap 15 with an inside pass of Adams exiting the fourth corner and quickly closed to Rose’s rear bumper.
For the next 12 laps, the pair ran nose-to-tail until, on Lap 28, Rose’s car erupted in a plume of smoke ending his night.
Marcum led the rest of the way, finishing a second ahead of Danny Adams who was followed by James Butler, Cory Adams and Mike Sargeant.
“This was probably the best car I’ve had all year,” Marcum said of the victory. “Ronnie (Rose) had a fast car, but I could tell it was getting tight in the corners.
“I was able to drive in a little deeper in the corners but was giving up some speed on the straights.”
