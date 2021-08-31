CARMEL — After claiming the Midwest Sectional championship Sunday, the Indianapolis Racquet Club’s Women’s 40 and Over team — including Alexandria resident Cyndee McFerran -- has advanced to the United States Tennis Association National Championship in Arizona.
The Sectional championships were held over the weekend at Carmel Racquet Club.
McFerran and her doubles partner, Carol Negely, helped defeat Illinois on Friday and Ohio on Saturday morning, both by 3-1 scores. Saturday afternoon, they defeated Wisconsin 4-0 and battled to a 2-2 tie with Michigan on Sunday afternoon. Overall wins and losses during the tournament were the tiebreaker, which catapulted McFerran and Indiana on to nationals, to be held at various sites — including Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Surprise -- in Arizona in October.
This will be McFerran’s second trip to nationals, having advanced as part of a mixed doubles team to Orlando, Florida, three years ago.
The USTA is divided into 17 sections, and the Midwest Section is comprised of teams from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and parts of Wisconsin and West Virginia.
