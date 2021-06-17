ANDERSON — After a post-college break from the game of tennis, former Alexandria great Michelle McFerran took racket in hand and returned to the courts, including participating in the annual Community Hospital Anderson Tennis Classic, where she and her mother Cyndee won the Mother-Daughter Doubles competition in 2018.
The duo is on the verge of repeating this year after cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal win over Lindsey and Yvonne Jones on Thursday evening.
They will play in the championship match Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Sherry Minton and Heidi Barnett. All matches are scheduled to be played at Anderson University, but if rain develops, the matches could be moved to the new Community and Wellness Center in Pendleton.
McFerran earned all-state honors for the Tigers and graduated in 2012 as the Herald Bulletin’s Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year before continuing her career at Bellarmine and Butler Universities for two years each. Her 71 career wins in high school are still the Alexandria program record.
“My dad always tells me that when I go back to Alex,” she said. “I cannot believe that after all these years. (Matt) Devault is still one of my favorite coaches for sure. He’s done an amazing job with that program.”
McFerran now resides in Indianapolis where, after an internship with MS Companies, she was hired on permanently and works in corporate sales and contracts. While her professional life was heading in the right direction, she yearned for a return to the court.
“After college, I kind of stopped playing tennis for a little bit,” she said. “Then I felt like something was missing from my life, so I wanted to get back out there and playing again. I started playing more than I ever have this past year since COVID started. I finally feel like I have the itch to play again.”
She also played in the Mixed A Doubles finals late Thursday with Armand Gallanosa but relishes the opportunity to play alongside her mother.
“It’s really special because that’s one thing we can really bond on,” she said. “She loves tennis just as much as I love tennis. I feel like it’s something that — we’re both so competitive, too — it makes it fun, and we can go in together with the same agenda. Yeah, we want to win, but we want to win together.”
Also picking up a win Thursday and with it her first Classic championship was Pendleton Heights junior Abby Cruser, who stopped Shenandoah senior Sophia Wilkinson 6-0, 6-2 for the Girls Varsity Singles title.
“It feels really good because this is my first tournament title, and it’s so close to home in front of people I know,” Cruser said.
Cruser finished her junior campaign, which included a long winning streak after two early losses. She feels the arrow for her career is headed in the right direction.
“It’s definitely going up,” Cruser said. “Since I lost a season, I lost that chance to play tennis all day, that would have helped. But playing this season went really well. After I lost those matches, I found the motivation to go out and win more.”
Wilkinson and Morgan Nation were undefeated in the regular season as the Raiders’ No. 1 Doubles team. Wilkinson will continue her tennis career at Indiana University-East in Richmond next season.
“I’m going to be studying nursing and minoring in psychology,” Wilkinson said. “Everybody there seems nice. I’m looking forward to playing with them.”
In other championship matches held Thursday:
The boys JV title match went to a third set before Sam Barr upended Max Barr 6-3, 2-6, 11-9 in an all-Frankton final.
John Oliver took a 6-4, 6-4 win over Trent Alfrey to claim the Boys Varsity Singles title.
Jack Potter and John Rhodes won the Men’s C Doubles championship — 6-2, 6-1 over Henry Sabijon and Alfred Lopez.
Bob Hanes defeated Brock Hagerman 6-2, 6-2 in the Men’s C Singles final.
Bill Wampler cruised by Skip Vorhees 6-0, 6-2 in the Over 45 Men’s Singles title match.
