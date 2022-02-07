FISHERS — Two of Madison County’s top swimmers squared off in the pool for the final time as representatives of their schools at Monday’s girls sectional at Hamilton Southeastern.
And while their days of competing against one another may be over, the friendship forged by seniors Amber Lindzy of Anderson and Grace McKinney of Pendleton Heights will be a long-treasured part of their swimming careers.
The two swam the anchor legs for their school’s 400-yard freestyle relay race, the final event of a sectional won again by Fishers with 550.5 points. The Arabians placed third — and are awaiting word of possibly being called up to Saturday’s state finals — while the Indians were sixth. Lindzy and McKinney have great respect for one another.
“We’re always swimming against each other in relays and other events,” Lindzy said. “We’ve literally been swimming together since we were 8.”
“It’s a long history, so it all came together with us swimming the same events, and we were next to each other in those relays,” McKinney said. “It’s a friendly face to look for, and we were on the podium together. So things kind of came full circle, and it was really sweet.”
In the 500-yard freestyle, the most grueling event and one both girls specialize in, Lindzy (Lane 8) and McKinney (Lane 2) found themselves on opposite sides of the pool and could not keep an eye on one another.
“Yeah, I had no idea where she was,” Lindzy said.
McKinney finished sixth and Lindzy eighth, and the two exchanged a high-five with one another after exiting the pool.
“(I had) fun, lots of fun,” McKinney said. “It’s a special one for sure, our senior year. Getting to swim with all of these girls one last time, it’s lots of emotions.”
Lindzy is undecided on her future plans but is interested in coaching swimming at some point while McKinney will continue her life in the pool for Depauw University.
Fishers scored secured its fourth straight sectional championship, ahead of the 495 points the host Royals posted as runners-up. Coach Amanda Safford of Pendleton Heights was happy with the strong third-place showing (301.5) for her Arabians in one of the most difficult sectionals in the state.
“I’d say that’s a big accomplishment for us,” Safford said. “I believe it’s the hardest sectional in the state. I’ve been told that for awhile now. Boy, do I believe it with all the great talent that comes to this sectional. Third place, I’m beyond happy for that.”
The Arabians were followed by Oak Hill (206), Yorktown (189), Hamilton Heights (172) and Anderson at 118 points.
PH was aided by strong performances in the championship heats across the board.
McKinney was fifth and junior Sophie Kaster was eighth in the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Daniella Rector was seventh and junior Stella Payne eighth in the 100-yard backstroke and sophomore Mallory Gentry came home tied for fifth in the 50-yard freestyle — just missing the state standard time — and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle. One of the bright youngsters on the Arabians' team, Gentry was also a part of the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams with McKinney, Kaster and senior Jaima Link.
“Her freestlyle has just been phenomenal this year,” Safford said. “She is one to watch, among many others that we have, in the years to come here.”
The Indians will bid farewell to six seniors — including finals participants Lindzy and Libby Hahn.
“They’re great kids to work with,” Anderson coach Jeff Eddy said. “Amber, her main focus is swimming, and Libby is our mascot, our maiden. She’s got other things, dance and things like that but did a tremendous job for us as well. I’m really thrilled with the way they ended up.”
Hahn finished 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke and competed — along with Lindzy, sophomore Ava Nickelson and junior Jasmine Demarco — on Anderson’s 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
The diving finals were held Saturday along with the swimming prelims, with PH’s Maddie Heineman placing eighth and Fatima Carreon leading Anderson with an 11th-place finish. The top four placings moved on to regional.
Elwood placed ninth as a team with three relay teams in the consolation heats Monday. Their 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay teams improved greatly on their preliminary times. The 200-yard team — Addison Updegraff, Olivia Shannon, Kendra Sallee and Kamryn Moon — cut its time by five seconds, and the 400-yard group — Moon, Updegraff, Shannon and Makenzie Cornwell — ended the evening with a 10-second improvement.
Liberty Christian’s lone finals qualifier was the 200-yard medley relay team — Annabelle Harlan, Sienna Koscelek, Caroline Caldwell and Isabella Smith -- which placed ninth, edging Elwood in the consolation heat.
