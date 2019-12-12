PENDLETON — After not winning an individual race for the first time this season Tuesday, Pendleton Heights sophomore Grace McKinney was visibly disappointed, both in her runner-up finishes as well as her times.
It did not take long for her to make sure that was a one-time happening.
McKinney won the first individual event Thursday, taking the 200-meter freestyle, and went on to win four events as the Arabians girls team defeated Greenfield-Central 101-82.
The Cougars managed a split of the meet as their boys team knocked off the Arabians 138-43.
G-C opened with the closest victory of the meet, taking the girls 200 medley relay over PH by just .24 of a second. The Arabians team of sophomore Lily Brooks, junior Kaitlyn Wheetley and seniors Emma Robison and Karly Riffey swam the relay in 1:55.90, knocking two seconds off the time it posted Tuesday.
That became a theme, as several Arabians boys and girls athletes improved slightly on their times, even if that did not translate into better positioning.
“Pretty much about the same as Tuesday, so that’s OK,” PH coach Mindy Hertzler said.
It was a much different night for McKinney, who had posted four wins in each of the team’s first meets prior to Tuesday. And it began with her 2:06.56 200 freestyle race, defeating Greenfield’s Ariel Niemeier by over three seconds.
“It was a combination of both (times and placing),” McKinney said of her disappointment Tuesday. “My times are around where I’ve been. Places, I wish I could have improved on those. But I’m happy with how today went.”
Her senior teammate Maggie Miller was a close third in 2:11.77.
That win by McKinney started a four-event win streak for the girls team. Robison followed with a win in the 200 individual medley in 2:20.34 then Riffey took the 50 freestyle in a blistering 25.85 seconds.
Senior Elayna Sisson followed suit in the diving competition, taking first with a score of 172.50 points.
Robison was edged in the 100 butterfly, despite improving her Tuesday time by a half-second, finishing in 1:02.33.
The Arabian girls took the next two events, Riffey in the 100 freestyle (56.02) and McKinney in the 500 freestyle.
McKinney shaved a second off her Tuesday time in the grueling 20-lap event, finishing with a 5:44.56. While McKinney paced herself early with G-C senior Rebekah Bogle, she began pulling away at the halfway mark, had a body-length advantage after 13 laps and won with a comfortable four-second margin.
“It definitely boosted my confidence,” McKinney said of her first win of the meet. “With the first win, then all you want to do is build from that. It gives me more motivation.”
The PH girls took first and second in the 200 free relay. Jaima Link, McKinney, Wheetley and Miller swam the winning time of 1:48.33 with sophomores Claire Wittkamper and Ella Dixon, freshman Sophie Kaster, and junior Emma Weflen coming in four seconds back.
Riffey, Link, McKinney and Robison closed out the girls meet by taking the 400 freestyle relay in 3:48.13, better than seven seconds ahead of the Cougars.
The Arabian boys team figured to have an uphill battle against G-C regardless, but was missing two of its key athletes from the individual races. Junior Trevor Cobb (shoulder) and sophomore Tyler Hollendonner (illness) were limited to taking part in relays.
The boys did not win an event, but that did not prevent them from enjoying the meet. They formed a huddle and chanted “Second place, second place” at the close of the events.
“They were just having some fun,” Hertzler said. “They know that they have a tough road ahead of them. They were going to celebrate anyway.”
The Arabians will take part in the Shelbyville relays Saturday before another Hoosier Heritage Conference dual meet Tuesday at New Palestine.
