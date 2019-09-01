ANDERSON – Anderson driver Elliott McKinney took advantage of an early opening to score his first feature win of the year in Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive action.
McKinney entered Saturday on Best Way Disposal Night of Thrills racing at Anderson Speedway coming off a second- and third-place performance in the last two feature races.
Starting seventh in the field, McKinney was running outside the top five on the opening lap which was led by Nick Warner, who was being chased by Shane Reed.
On the fourth lap, McKinney was able to drive underneath both Kyle Tabor and fast-qualifier Ricky Craig exiting Turn 2 to move into the third spot.
The only caution waved on Lap 7 when Tim Page made contact with the outside retaining wall in the fourth corner.
On the restart, McKinney got inside of Reed on the back straight and on the next circuit made a similar move to take the lead from Warner.
Warner lost the second spot on the ninth lap when Ricky Craig dove to the inside entering Turn 3.
McKinney went on to win by 2.3 seconds over Craig and Warner.
“I really didn’t want to make it three wide,” McKinney said of the race pass that vaulted him into contention for the win. “When the bottom opened up, I decided it was time to go.
“I knew Ricky has a strong car, and Nick is always tough to pass,” he said in the Star Financial Winner’s Circle.
Warner, a six-time champion in Front Wheel Drive Figure 8 competition, made it three wins in a row in 2019.
The early race lead was taken by Jedi Cluxton with Kamdon Creek and Randy Owen in close pursuit.
Warner and Craig passed Owen on the second lap, and one circuit later Warner moved into the second spot with a pass of Creek on the back straight.
He took the lead for good on Lap 4 with an inside pass of Cluxton coming off the fourth turn.
Craig passed Creek for the second spot on the ninth circuit but was never able to close on Warner to challenge for the top spot.
Warner won by 1.59 seconds over Craig and McKinney.
“I appreciate that everyone raced me clean,” Warner said.
Other winners on the Night of Thrills included: Chris Farley in the Rollover Contest, Owen in the Corkscrew race, McKinney and Kenny Keihn in the Trailer Race Figure 8 and Tyler Terry in the Crown Vic Figure 8.
