ANDERSON – In his first start in the Hart's Auto Ford Division, Elliott McKinney used his experience at Figure-8 racing to claim the inaugural Triathlon crown.
The eBay Motors Triathlon saw 21 drivers compete in three difference races Saturday at Anderson Speedway, with points accumulating toward an overall champion.
McKinney took the lead in the Figure-8 race on Lap 5 from Dakota Brough.
Brough took the lead from Matt Benzenbower on the second circuit when the leader drifted high in Turn 1.
Brough ran in the second spot until he spun on Lap 11, an incident that didn't cause the yellow flag to wave.
Elliott was then chased by Kentucky drivers John Lister and Kyle LaFever when the caution flag waved on Lap 25 for a car stopped in the crossover.
McKinney was able to hold off Lister on the restart and won by .9 of a second, with Lafever rounding out the top three.
“I almost cried when the caution flag waved,” McKinney said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane. “I knew John (Lister) had a fast car, and I was hoping to stay in front on the restart.
“This is the first time I've driven a Crown Vic. Trent Gossar was supposed to drive this car, but he had a points race in the Vore's Compact Touring Series.”
Floyd's Knob driver Jamie Harbin took the lead from Austin McIntyre on Lap 8 of the first oval feature. The driver on the move was Randy Hoppes, who passed two cars on Lap 11 to move into the third spot and then claimed the second spot on Lap 23.
The race was red-flagged twice.
Lister elected to take the outside line on the restart, which allowed Brough to take the lead from Lister on Lap 15.
Brough was able to pull away for the victory, with Lister and LaFever rounding out the top three.
Strough driver Tony Stewart captured the Thunder Car feature, taking the lead from Ricky Craig on the 10th circuit following a caution period.
That caution was caused when front runners A.J. Stewart and Randy Owen tangled on the front straight while batting for the lead.
Craig finished second followed by Brad Blue.
It was Tony Stewart's first career win at Anderson Speedway.
Noblesville driver Aaron Brown Jr. also scored his first win at Anderson in the Marcum's Welding Front Wheel Drive feature.
Brown inherited the lead when Chuck Cook slowed unexpectedly with a mechanical problem with two laps remaining.
Devin Glessner finished second with Craig coming home third and Cook fading to a fourth-place showing.
