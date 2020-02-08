FOUNTAIN CITY — Shenandoah outlasted Northeastern’s 17-point comeback to become the 2020 Sectional 41 champion in a 55-48 overtime thriller Saturday night.
“Our kids our unbelievably tough mentally and physically,” Shenandoah head coach Dameon Wyatt said. “They just regrouped and got the job done.”
The Raiders wasted no time getting to work as they outscored the Knights 13-2 at the end of the first quarter. The grind did not slow down as Shenandoah entered halftime up 24-7.
Although Northeastern went into the fourth quarter down 13, the Knights settled and started to hit shots. A frazzled Shenandoah team started to commit fouls and turnovers, which led to a monumental comeback by Northeastern.
“We started clock watching and started holding the ball,” Wyatt said. “We lost the lead down the stretch, and we had to come back to the game plan.”
As the game went to overtime, Shenandoah had to regain the momentum Northeastern controlled for much of the fourth quarter. One key factor was junior Errika Hill and her ability to get in the lane.
Hill, who scored her 1,000th point Friday night, kept up her toughness inside the paint and finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds.
“Errika is one of the best players I have ever coached,” Wyatt said. “She never gives up. Everybody on this team knows she will run through a wall for any of us.”
Hill is now the second 1,000-point scoring junior Shenandoah uses to its advantage. When she notches a double-double, it is like another day at the office.
“It felt like scoring my first point in a varsity game as a freshman,” Hill said.
In the second half, Hill got herself into some foul trouble and sat one away from fouling out. She knew her job: Don’t foul out.
“My primary focus right then was to not foul out,” Hill said. “I have to stay in the game for our team to play at its peak.”
Another key performer for the Raiders was junior Kathryn Perry who finished the night with 22 points and six steals.
A constant struggle the Raiders faced was a deafening atmosphere like no other. Both sides of the court were packed with fans who did not have a voice left by the end of the contest.
“We are coming over to a hostile environment,” Wyatt said. “This is what we wanted. We weren’t supposed to win this game here. You hope that when its crunch time, they know what they do. That is what they did.”
Northeastern’s gym is notorious for bringing the pressure and letting players know when they messed up. This is a reputation the Raiders knew about going in.
“We overcame this hostile environment,” Hill said. “This is not an easy game to play. We have seen memes about this gym.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.