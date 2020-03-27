BLOOMINGTON – Indiana was supposed to open its Big Ten baseball season at home this weekend against Ohio State.
Instead, Bart Kaufman Field will be silent. No sounds of balls popping in mitts or the pings of aluminum bats.
IU baseball was one of seven spring sports at the school cut short due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The defending Big Ten champion Hoosiers finished the abbreviated season 9-6 with a 6-2 home win over Cincinnati on March 11.
“That’s life,” second-year IU coach Jeff Mercer said. “There are situations that you can’t control and things that don’t come to pass that you wish would have, but what we have to do is learn from what we were able to do and then apply to where we’re trying to go.”
Highlights of the season included a 17-2 rout of rival Purdue and a 7-2 win at No. 11 LSU during a three-game series to open the season in February.
“We had kids that worked tremendously hard, that were completely invested into helping the group succeed, that loved representing Indiana, and that were just everything that we want the program to represent,” Mercer said.
Mercer said based on his knowledge, all of his players are healthy and safe back with their families. The next step, Mercer said, is to message all of his players and formulate an offseason workout plan based on NCAA guidelines. Mercer said baserunning and defense will be two points of emphasis for improvement for next season.
“I don’t worry about those guys doing the work,” Mercer said. “That’s how they were raised, that’s how they were brought up and that’s the expectation. If you are going to come play at Indiana, the expectation is you are going to walk in with that level of work ethic and you are going to continue those things even in, I would obviously say, less than ideal circumstances.”
Offensively, IU was paced by sophomore outfielder Grant Richardson, who batted .424 with five home runs and 17 RBI in 14 games.
“I’m fully confident that Grant will continue his trajectory and come back better and have another great season for us next year as well as his teammates,” Mercer said. “But we’re excited. He’s a dynamic young player. He’s a very hard worker. He’s a great teammate. His main concern has always been how can I help the rest of the club be the best they can be, and I’ll have my success along the way, and that’s how really successful players operate.”
Mercer believes IU improved offensively in several areas, including situational hitting, strikeout-to-walk ratio and run production against quality pitching. He was even more pleasantly surprised with how IU’s pitching staff performed. Despite losing all three starters and closer Matt Lloyd, the Hoosiers posted a team ERA of 3.56, with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 134-56. Sophomore righty Gabe Bierman was emerging as an ace, with a 2-1 record, 2.45 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22 innings.
“Our pitching was tremendous,” Mercer said. “A tremendous job with all three guys, losing all three rotational pieces to the draft last year and then you lose Lloyd out of the bullpen to the draft and in steps a bunch of young guys, and our defense wasn’t good up to this point, and they handled the moment beautifully.”
For seven seniors on IU’s roster, it could mean the end of their careers. The NCAA, however, will vote Monday as to whether those seniors will be granted an extra year of eligibility due to the season being cut short. Mercer is communicating with the seven seniors -- infielder Jeremy Houston, catcher Collin Hopkins, pitcher Grant Macciocchi, pitcher Cal Krueger, pitcher Brad Scott, infielder Jordan Fucci and pitcher Grant Sloan – as if they will be back for next season. Mercer said in his opinion, players in spring sports should be granted another year, given the reason for the season being canceled was out of everyone’s control.
“To not have that year of eligibility restored would be really difficult to endure,” Mercer said. “You just only get so many years to play sports.”
BIG TEN EXTENDS SUSPENSION
The Big Ten announced Friday it will extend its suspension of all team activities from April 6 to May 4 due to the pandemic.
The measure is in addition to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The conference also has put a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
