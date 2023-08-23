CINCINNATI – A billboard greeted visitors entering downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday night with a simple message: Witness History.
It was an advertisement for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinal between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami that evening. It also served as a fine summation of Lionel Messi’s incredible American journey to date.
His latest magic trick came in front of 25,513 fans at TQL Stadium as the visiting Herons rallied from 2-0 deficit to win 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw.
Messi did not dominate the contest for the full 120 minutes. Instead, he managed to sprinkle pixie dust on a pair of moments crucial to the outcome.
In the 68th minute, he put a pass directly on Leonardo Campana’s head for Miami’s opening goal. With less than a minute remaining in added time, he found Campana again with a perfect delivery into the box to tie the score.
That was enough to inspire Miami to the Cup final and allow the team to play for another trophy just days after winning the franchise’s first in a Saturday shootout against Nashville SC.
Messi gathered the team for a short speech prior to the latest penalty kick shootout. The Herons proceeded to make all five of their attempts – the clincher from 18-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi, an American-born wonderkid who has played internationally for both the U.S. and Messi’s native Argentina.
“I don’t know what (Messi) said before penalties, but he’s a leader on the pitch and with the group,” Miami manager Tata Martino said through an interpreter. “He’s shown it for a long time. Not only here with Miami, but you’ve also seen it with Argentina.
“Luckily, behind him as a leader, both in football and spiritually, players, staff and the club get behind his leadership and enthusiasm. He has a response for every moment, no matter the circumstances. And today he showed it more as a conductor and not a finisher, and you saw that with the pass late in the match. Like I’ve said before, he makes difficult plays seem easy.”
For his next trick, Messi just might save soccer in America.
That’s certainly been the hope of Major League Soccer and Apple TV+ since they welcomed the man many believe to be the greatest soccer player of all time to our shores in July.
Since then, Messi has lifted a team that still resides in last place in the Eastern Conference to eight consecutive victories. The first seven came in the inaugural Leagues Cup and led to the first trophy for the franchise that began play in 2020.
Wednesday’s win had all the hallmark fairy tale grandeur of this wild ride.
The comeback – capped by a goal from Josef Martinez three minutes into extra time that looked to be the winner until Cincinnati’s Yuya Kubo found the equalizer in the 114th minute – would have been enough in and of itself.
But this was a matchup between the best and worst teams in the East. Cincinnati entered with an 11-0-1 record at TQL Stadium in this calendar year and had ceded a total of eight goals during that stretch.
Counting the penalty kicks, Miami equaled that total while handing the home team a rare defeat.
The question is whether Messi can raise the whole league in a similar fashion.
Early returns are positive.
Tickets are sold out for each of Miami’s remaining games this season – home and away – and have been since before the Argentine legend made his official debut.
His No. 10 jersey has become a best-seller for Adidas. And, although Apple is notoriously reluctant to share any of its consumer data, the tech giant concedes sales of its MLS Season Pass have significantly increased since Messi’s arrival.
Cincinnati welcomed the 2022 World Cup champion with a bit of hostility. Messi was booed every time he touched the ball, and kids in the stands wearing his jersey even felt the home fans’ wrath when they appeared on the in-stadium video boards.
But it’s those kids – and others like them -- who might be the key to Messi’s success in changing the landscape of the sport in America.
Two U.S.-born teenagers – Cremaschi and 19-year-old David Ruiz – were on the pitch for the entire second-half comeback, and both made their penalty kicks.
It’s a tangible sign of the impact Messi’s already producing.
“We have some of the best players, if not the best players, out there wearing pink,” Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham told reporters earlier this month, referring to Messi and his former Barcelona and current Herons teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. “But, most importantly, we have a bunch of academy players out there as well.
“That is important to this club, and it’s important to the future of the game in this country. … We have to bring in the players that the young players can learn from.”
Beckham has walked this path before.
When he joined the LA Galaxy in 2007, there were just 13 teams in MLS, and the league still was largely based in major cities.
Now, there are 29 MLS franchises, and the game is thriving in America’s heartland.
Wednesday marked the 11th sellout of the season for FC Cincinnati, a side that still is favored to win the Supporter’s Shield for finishing with MLS’ best record in the regular season.
The U.S. Open Cup in particular is special to this franchise. In 2017, Cincinnati reached the tournament semifinals as a lower-tier club in the United Soccer League.
A sold-out crowd of 33,250 fans at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium helped convince MLS the city was a valuable addition to the top tier.
Now Cincinnati regularly sells out its own soccer-specific stadium and has one of the nation’s best home-field advantages.
MLS needs more Cincinnatis, and the hope is Messi can help develop them.
“A lot of the world was watching tonight, and I think they saw an atmosphere that was world class,” FC Cincinnati owner Carl Linder said after Wednesday’s loss.
Messi Mania’s next stop is New York City for the legend’s first official MLS tilt against the Red Bulls.
Down the road, the U.S. Open Cup final awaits and a chance to continue this unlikely success story.
In years to come, the country will play host to the Copa America (2024) and share World Cup hosting duties with Canada and Mexico (2026).
The goal is to ride the momentum of Messi’s arrival into those major competitions and finally push the world’s most popular sport into the mainstream.
It’s a tall order many have failed at in the past.
But, as he reminded everyone again Wednesday night, Messi has a knack for pulling victories out of unlikely circumstances.
“He makes the delivery on plays that matter,” Cincinnati manager Pat Noonan said. “That’s where he’s a difference maker.”