Entering the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois were expected to contend for the Big Ten title.
All three remain firmly in the race, with surging Iowa at No. 4 in the country behind national player of the year candidate Luka Garza. Wisconsin is at No. 10, while Illinois is at No. 22.
Other programs have emerged as well in a conference with six teams ranked in the AP Top 25 this week and nine teams in the NET Top 50, a criteria the NCAA uses to help select its tournament teams.
Here’s a look at the Big Ten’s biggest surprises and disappointments heading to the halfway mark of the 2020-21 season:
BIGGEST SURPRISES
Michigan: Juwan Howard’s second season as head coach has turned out to be as good as his first, if not better. Michigan raced to an 11-0 start, including a 23-point rout of Wisconsin, before suffering its first loss Saturday at Minnesota. True freshman 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson has been a force inside, averaging 16.8 points and 7.7 rebounds, while swingman Isaiah Livers is shooting 40.6% from 3-point range.
Minnesota: Richard Pitino is coaching for his job and has already led the Golden Gophers to big wins over Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State. Point guard Marcus Carr leads the Big Ten in assists with 83. Minnesota is 11-0 at home but 0-4 on the road and will need to win a few road games to stay in contention for a league title.
Purdue: Matt Painter is at it again. The veteran coach has the Boilermakers on a three-game win streak, sparked by Purdue’s second-half comeback last week at Michigan State. Purdue also posted its eighth straight win against rival Indiana last Thursday, sinking 11 3-pointers. While Trevion Williams has remained steady inside for the Boilermakers, Purdue is getting more from its backcourt, as newcomers Brandon Newman and Jaden Ivey have been able to provide productive minutes to help returning guards Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic.
BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS
Michigan State: The Spartans went 6-0 in non-conference play with wins over Duke and Notre Dame, but have stumbled to a 2-4 conference and are now on pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Michigan State struggled defensively in its first four conference games, allowing an average of 80.5 points. The Spartans have been better defensively of late but still squandered a 15-point lead in their last game, a 55-54 home loss to Purdue.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights raced to a 7-1 start with wins over Illinois and Purdue. But junior guard Ron Harper hasn’t played at the same level since returning from an ankle sprain, a factor in Rutgers spiraling during its current four-game losing streak. Rutgers also has to get back to defending at a high level as it has allowed 71 points per game during the four-game skid.
Indiana: Fans in Hoosier nation were hoping IU would take a step forward in Archie Miller’s fourth season. IU has one of the top players in the conference in sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Sophomore guard Armaan Franklin also has improved, but there’s little supporting cast surrounding Jackson-Davis and Franklin. IU has been plagued by familiar problems shooting the basketball, ranking 12th in the league in free-throw shooting percentage (66.6%) and 12th in 3-point field goal percentage (32.4%)
TOURNEY TO CIRCLE CITY?
A week after Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren floated doubt as to whether there will be a conference tournament this season, another scenario has emerged – moving the tournament to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
According to multiple reports, the conference is weighing the option of moving the event from Chicago to the Circle City. It would make sense because teams bound for the NCAA Tournament could stay in the city once the Big Ten Tournament ends to get a head start on testing requirements needed to play in the event. Per NCAA Tournament protocols, all Tier 1 personnel (players, coaches and staff) must test negative for COVID-19 for seven straight days before entering the controlled environment in downtown Indianapolis hotels.
Last year’s Big Ten Tournament was held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse but canceled after one day due to early spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament is scheduled to be held again in Indianapolis in 2022 and in Chicago in 2023, but a deal could be struck to flip-flop that order or hold two straight Big Ten tournaments in the Windy City.
VULNERABLE BUCKEYES
No surprise, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields declared for the NFL draft Monday, a day after running back Trey Sermon made the same announcement.
Where does that leave the Buckeyes, coming off a 52-24 loss to Alabama in last week’s College Football Playoff national title game?
At quarterback, there will be a three-way battle for the starting job, with redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman Jack Miller III and incoming freshman Kyle McCord – rated the third-best pro style quarterback in the Class of 2021. All three are sturdy, strong-armed quarterbacks but lack the level of dual-threat ability Fields possessed in his two seasons as Ohio State’s starting quarterback.
The bigger issue is on defense, where Ohio State must address a unit that struggled at times throughout the 2020 season, especially in the second half of games. Ohio State’s pass defense ranked 122nd nationally out of 127 FBS teams, surrendering 304 yards per game.
A school like Ohio State reloads rather than rebuilds, and another top-five national recruiting class coming to Columbus in 2021 suggests there are no signs of that trend slowing down. But Ohio State’s string of four straight Big Ten titles could be in jeopardy if Indiana can take another step forward or if teams in the west such as Iowa, Wisconsin or Northwestern continue to get stronger.
