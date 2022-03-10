INDIANAPOLIS – With Michigan coach Juwan Howard back from a five-game suspension, the Wolverines appeared poised to advance in the Big Ten Tournament, up 17 points with under 13 minutes left in the second half.
But the game slipped away from Howard and the rest of the Wolverines, as Indiana rallied back to knock off Michigan 74-69 on Thursday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Michigan (17-14) went 3-2 with Phil Martelli as interim coach during Howard’s suspension to close the regular season. Howard, who earned Big Ten coach of the year honors in leading Michigan to a Big Ten championship and Elite Eight appearance in 2021, was suspended for five games following an altercation in the handshake line during a loss at Wisconsin.
Howard was heated after Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout late in the game and threw a punch that grazed Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.
“I'm human,” Howard said. “I have feelings, I care. I would not stop caring. It's been an emotional ride …
“Did I get sleep last night? No. But I love teaching, I love coaching, love being here, I miss being with my guys”
Howard took accountability for the loss and described it as a “teachable moment” for his players. But he still thinks Michigan deserves an NCAA Tournament spot. The Wolverines went 11-9 in Big Ten play during the regular season and have posted five Quadrant 1 wins.
“I'm not in charge of the selection committee, but I would say this, our guys put themselves in the position to have an opportunity,” Howard said. “And I'm going to pray, prayer warriors are going to be open. I'm going to wait on Sunday with my players and see where the chips fall at the end.”
SMALL BALL SPARKS IU
Down 60-43, IU coach Mike Woodson was searching for some kind of spark to get the Hoosiers back in the game against Michigan
So Woodson changed up the lineup, going with 6-foot-6 Jordan Geronimo to guard Michigan’s post players and 6-4 swingman Trey Galloway to guard the perimeter.
The move worked. IU went on a 28-4 run, holding Michigan without a field goal for an 11-minute stretch with both Geronimo and Galloway on the floor. Geronimo had 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks and IU was plus-12 in Geronimo’s 12 minutes on the floor.
"Just playing energy,” Geronimo said. “Also preparation was a big thing, knowing who are playing against, their tendencies.”
Galloway returned after missing the final five games of the regular season with a hamstring/groin injury and provided energy on both ends of the floor with 4 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.
“I was just wanted to go out there and not really think about (the injury,” Galloway said. “Just in the moment I couldn’t think about it. Obviously it’s pretty sore but I’ve just got to keep going, I’ve got my teammates out there with me so I know who to fight for.”
RECORD DAY FOR IOWA
Fifth-seed Iowa had a record day offensively in its 112-76 win over 12th-seed Northwestern on Thursday afternoon, setting a Big Ten Tournament record for most points scored in a game. Iowa’s 36-point margin of victory also was the largest margin in a Big Ten Tournament game as well.
“We can't play much better than we played (today), obviously,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “Everything was clicking, our offense was really good.”
Sophomore forward Keegan Murray led the offensive onslaught with 26 points with guard Jordan Bohannon adding 17 points on 5 of 8 shooting from 3-point range. As a team, Iowa went 19 of 29 (65.5 percent) from beyond the arc.
Iowa (23-9) moves on to face fourth-seed Rutgers (18-12) in the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals on Friday at 2 p.m. (Big Ten Network). The Hawkeyes will be looking to avenge a 48-46 loss at Rutgers.
“We wanted this game and we got it now,” Murray said. “So it's just putting the pieces together, going over the scout and trying to get the win against a physical team and obviously held us to our lowest scoring output of the season. But I feel like if we play at our pace it will be at a good game.”
