ANDERSON – For the first time in several years, the Modifieds are returning to Anderson Speedway.
The newly formed Midwest Modified Tour will be in action along with the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models in the PGG 100-lap feature Saturday.
The Midwest Modifieds will contest a 50-lap feature, and a strong contingent of drivers is expected for the third event of the year.
Brad Yelton and Jeff Ganus have scored feature wins at Onaway and Kalamazoo Speedways in Michigan.
Currently Buddy Gray and David Jackson lead the point standings with Chad Poorman only two markers back.
Local drivers Jeff Lane, Damon Breedlove and Ryan Amonett are all expected to be in action.
Lane in the past proved to be a master of the high groove on the high-banked quarter-mile oval in Modified action.
Through the first three events for the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models, two drivers have been consistent to start the season.
Multi-time champion Jeff Marcum has recorded two victories and a second-place finish.
All season long, it has been a battle with Ronnie Rose who has recorded a win, a runner-up and third-place showing.
The McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models also will be in action for a 100-lap feature.
Last year, Tanner Jack recorded the victory in the PGG 100-lap feature chased by his brother, Hunter, and Marcum.
The Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division returns to action. Shane Isgrigg is currently riding a three-race winning streak.
The Midwest Champ Karts are making their first appearance of 2021.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $15, children are admitted for $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free.
