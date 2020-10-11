Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments that did not previously appear in print:
MONDAY
Ashlynn Allman recorded 15 kills to lead the offense, and Avery Bailey’s 13 digs paced the defensive effort as Lapel swept Knightstown 25-16, 25-20, 25-23.
Jaleigh Crawford recorded nine kills and nine digs, and Morgan Scott added five kills and six blocks, but Elwood fell to Eastern 25-18, 25-23, 25-15.
TUESDAY
Nine area players were named All-Central Indiana Conference for tennis. Derek Stinefield, Brayden Bates and Dylan Clark of Alexandria, Mason Robison of Elwood and Nick Evans, Jace Gilman, Jackson Manwell, Clayton Hull and Mason Richards from Madison-Grant were selected by the coaches.
Azmae Turner contributed seven kills and six blocks as Madison-Grant swept Marion 25-16, 25-18, 25-16.
Chainey Lowe and Callie Thomas served up five aces each, and Emma Smith handed out 17 assists as Frankton defeated Liberty Christian 3-0.
WEDNESDAY
Two junior volleyball setters were recognized for reaching the 1,000-assist milestone. Lapel’s Emma Jackley reached that mark in a Sept. 29 win over Liberty Christian, while Kendall Parker of Alexandria got there on Wednesday in a 3-0 loss to Pendleton Heights. Parker is currently the area leader in assists and had 24 against the Arabians.
THURSDAY
Five players from Madison-Grant were named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association 2020 Academic All-State team, leading a total area contingent of 13 players. The five Argylls are Emma Brummet, Maloree Stanley, Emmie Alcala, Ashlyn Moore and Sydney Lee, and they were joined in being honored by Lauren Dungan (Alexandria), Lexi Swanson (Anderson), Kenzie Fisher and Chainey Lowe (Frankton), Madi Carpenter and Avery Bailey (Lapel) and Erikka Hill and Bridget Lohrey (Shenandoah). To be included, a player must be a senior on the varsity roster with a 3.5 grade point average or better.
On the court, Ava Papai and Abby Reed recorded eight kills each, and Emilee Finley had 23 assists and 15 digs as Daleville swept Liberty Christian.
The Argylls swept Elwood 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 behind eight kills from Katie Garringer and 24 assists from Gabby Rudy. Crawford had 10 kills and three blocks to pace the Panthers'effort.
In Alexandria’s 3-1 win over South Adams, senior Kaitlyn Bair recorded 17 kills and three blocks. Parker had 39 assists and received 25 serves without an error.
FRIDAY
Clayton Powell rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and Madison-Grant rallied to beat Frankton 50-32. Seth Lugar also gained 152 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns for the Argylls. Korbin Finley had 146 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles.
Anderson got touchdowns from Conner Stephenson and TK Blair and defeated Richmond 16-10 for its first winning streak in two years. The Indians can win three straight for the first time since 2011 when they host Logansport next week.
Brennan Stow threw four touchdown passes in Lapel's 43-15 win at Jay County.
Tyler McKinley caught seven passes for 108 yards and two scores, Luke Candiano was 9-of-17 for 151 yards and three touchdowns and Pendleton Heights broke a three-game losing streak with a 38-7 demolition of Yorktown.
Tanner Goff rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw two more as Shenandoah won its fourth straight with a 28-21 victory at Eastern Hancock.
Although Eastbrook overwhelmed Elwood 72-22, it was another productive night for quarterback Will Retherford and running back Trey Jordan. Retherford and Jordan connected for a pair of touchdown passes and Retherford ran for another. Jordan’s first score was from 57 yards out.
Max Naselroad and Kole Stewart each hauled in touchdown passes from Gabe McGuire, but Oak Hill defeated Alexandria 50-12.
SATURDAY
Six area teams and 20 additional individuals advanced to next week's cross country regional. The Pendleton Heights boys and girls, Frankton boys and girls, Alexandria girls and Daleville boys advanced as a team. Lapel's Hannah Combs and Lucy Loller, Liberty Christian's Abby Etchison and Ella Wall, Shenandoah's Hope Edwards, Abby Buskirk and Madison Cooper, Anderson's Athena Barnard, Daleville's Oliva Covert also advanced to the girls regional at Delta. Madison-Grant's Lacey Mayfield and Emma Ewer will compete at Marion. On the boys' side, Liberty Christian's Noah Price and Cameron Wihebrink, Elwood's Jayden Reese, Lapel's Cameron Smith, Anderson Prep's Dixon Minton, Anderson's Demaurion Menifee and Connor King, Shenandoah's Sam Hawkins and Kelden Coccia and Alexandria's Zach Rowlett advanced to Delta.
The Argylls swept past Oak Hill and Mississinewa in capturing their first Grant 4 volleyball championship since 2016. Garringer had 10 kills against the Golden Eagles while Grace Holmberg recorded 10 kills in the championship win over the Indians.
Alexandria defeated Seton Catholic and Lawrenceburg in pool play but fell to East Central in the Union City volleyball invitational championship match. Taylor Stinefield recorded six kills and two blocks against the Cardinals, and Bair and Lauren Dungan posted 12 kills each against Lawrenceburg.
