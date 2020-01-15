LINCOLN, Neb. -- After two successful seasons at the University of Nebraska, former Alexandria volleyball star Megan Miller has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal for the purposes of reopening the recruiting process.
Citing personal reasons for making this move, Miller said the decision to leave Nebraska did not come easily.
"It obviously wasn't an easy decision," she said. "It's been a process, and it's not necessarily one that I wanted to make, but I think it's in my own best interest for myself and Nebraska volleyball. It was something that I needed to do."
In her two seasons in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers compiled a 57-12 record and advanced to the 2018 national championship match and the 2019 regional finals. A defensive specialist and libero, Miller appeared in 62 matches, playing in 215 sets where she compiled 44 service aces and averaged over two digs per set.
Now Miller, who was ranked 55th in the nation as a recruit out of high school, can be contacted by other schools interested in bringing her to their campus.
The response was swift.
"My email is in the portal, so if a coach is interested, they can just email," Miller said. "The past two days have been extremely overwhelming. I went in the portal about noon (Tuesday), and I think I had 27 emails by 1 (p.m.)."
Miller said winning and playing time, both of which were plentiful at Nebraska, are not foremost on her mind.
"It's just a matter of talking to the coaches and getting a feel for them and starting the recruiting process all over again," she said. "I'm really big on relationships. They were huge here at Nebraska. I've made some lifelong friends here, and it's going to be super hard to leave them. ... I'm not looking so much for a volleyball school, but I want to go somewhere that I feel at home, welcomed and wanted."
Miller has no regrets about committing to Nebraska as a high school freshman or about her time in Lincoln. She instead said she will always treasure the friendships she has made.
"It's been amazing. I've made some of my best friends, and I'll be able to talk to these girls forever," she said. "We're such a close-knit group. Nothing could break us apart. ... I think that's what I've taken the most out of this. Yes, the volleyball part was absolutely amazing, but I'm not going to lie. That wasn't my favorite part. Those girls were definitely my favorite part here, and that's what I'll remember most."
Miller is not planning to rush the decision on her next destination.
"A lot of (colleges) start in July," she said. "I'm going to let them know, and if they have any issues with me wanting to take my time then I'll know that's probably not the place for me."
For now, Miller, who has also earned academic All-Big Ten honors, will focus on her classes and finish her final semester at Nebraska.
"I'm just a normal student this semester," she said.
