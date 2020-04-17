EVANSTON, Ill. — In January, an emotional Megan Miller announced she was leaving the University of Nebraska through the NCAA transfer portal and was seeking to continue her volleyball career elsewhere.
Three months later, the Alexandria graduate has chosen Northwestern University from among her many suitors and will conclude her athletic career a little closer to home.
And she feels this will be a much happier fit for her.
“I’m super excited. Not having as much pressure will make a huge difference,” Miller said. “Having all that pressure didn’t go well with me, and it doesn’t go well with a lot of girls who are trying to have fun. It takes a lot of the fun out of it.”
There was interest from schools all over the country for Miller, who was the 55th-ranked recruit coming out of high school, including as far away as Alaska.
“There were too many to count,” she said.
In deciding on Northwestern, Miller took into account the quality of education as well as the reception she received from the coaching staff and players.
“I was really looking for the coach-player relationship, and when I talked to them, from the start something clicked,” she said. “In talking to the coaches, I could tell the coaches really cared about me as a person … and the education is just under an Ivy League.”
In her two seasons as a defensive specialist and libero in Lincoln, Miller played 215 sets in 62 matches, averaged just over two digs per set and served up a total of 42 aces. She recorded 12 digs in the 2018 NCAA national championship match, a 3-2 loss to Stanford.
But something was missing. The sport Miller grew up loving to play was no longer enjoyable.
“I was really on the edge of not playing volleyball. I had even talked to my parents and my psychologist about possibly just not playing anymore,” she said. “It could have been what was best for me. Just because I hated it, there’s still a part of me that is, I don’t know if I want to play again.
“But, in talking to the other schools, it got me excited again. It made me want to play again because there isn’t as much pressure.”
That proved to be one of the primary attractions to Northwestern. Although still in the Big Ten, the gold standard for collegiate volleyball, the expectations are much lower than at Nebraska.
That is something the coaching staff for the Wildcats is trying to change.
Northwestern head coach Shane Davis was head coach of the Loyola University men’s team for 12 years, compiling a 265-88 record with back-to-back national championships in 2014 and 2015. In his first four years with the Wildcats, he has a 54-74 record and is hoping to build Northwestern into a program that can compete in the conference.
Davis is excited to have Miller’s championship pedigree and overall talent on board, but it is her character he values most.
“That’s really important to me for this process,” he said. “The volleyball piece is just a part of it, but all the other stuff has to be there, too. You’ve got to have great character, great integrity. You have to understand hard work and be a genuinely great person.
“Her parents, Jeff and Deanna, really raised her right, great family and Megan knows how to do it right.”
Although she had already committed to Nebraska as a freshman, Davis remembers watching Miller play club volleyball and being struck by her versatility as a defensive specialist who could also be a devastating hitter.
“What an athlete, what a kid,” he said. “No fear swinging for her club team. I vividly remember her on video. They had an injury, so they plugged her in at that outside spot. I remember thinking, 'She has to be an incredible athlete to adjust to that position.'”
On the court, Davis believes Miller brings plenty of experience, athleticism and defensive ability to help the Wildcats
“For us at Northwestern, she’s got talent. She is a great athlete, has great championship experience,” Davis said. “She’ll be able to come in here and compete for that spot, and also she’s a great server.”
The former Tiger said playing closer to home was not a consideration when she reopened her recruiting in January. She hopes she can be part of the building of the Northwestern program, both during the next two years and beyond.
“The more I think about it, and the closer I get there, it makes me realize how much I can add to the program,” Miller said. “I know that they’re trying to build it up.”
She is grateful for the NCAA transfer portal, which made finding a more suitable situation for her possible.
“I think the transfer portal is probably one of the best things to happen to NCAA sports,” Miller said. “The way they go about it, it kind of amazes me. I was able to talk to any number of coaches. … If you know you’re not in the right place, it’s that easy to go through it. Instead of finding coaches on your own, they can find you. Now that I’ve got through it, there’s such a weight off my shoulders now that I’ve found a new home.”
Miller will study psychology at Northwestern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.