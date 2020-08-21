ANDERSON -- It is considered one of the biggest races in the Midwest for competitors in Legends cars -- the annual Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial.
In their only appearance of the season at Anderson Speedway, the Legends competitors will battle for 50 laps on the high-banked quarter-mile oval Saturday.
Zach Miller will seek his sixth consecutive win in the classic, which would break a tie with Daniel Moyes Jr.
Two touring divisions with the Champion Racing Association also will be in action.
With the coronavirus pandemic shortening most of the season, as the Champion Racing Association year winds down, there are important races in both divisions
Tommy Cook and former Anderson Speedway champion Jeff Marcum have recorded victories in the Sportsman Late Model series.
Austin Coe is coming off a victory last Sunday in the Raintree 100 at Mount Lawn Speedway. There was a strong field of 19 Sportsman Late Models at the Henry County track last weekend, and another good field is expected at Anderson.
Ronnie Rose and Tanner Jack have recorded wins in the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models thus far this year.
Rose held off Marcum in one of the most thrilling races of the year, and Tanner Jack held off his older brother, Hunter, in the PGG Enterprises 100.
The CRA Jr. Late Models return. Joran Riddick recorded his first career win earlier this year at Anderson Speedway.
Katie Hettinger is also a first-time winner in the series.
Both the Sportsman Late Models and Jr. Late Models will make a final appearance at Anderson Speedway on Sept. 26.
The Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division and Thunder Roadsters will both be in action. Doug Dugger has recorded two wins in Thunder Roadster action.
Shelby Crabtree joined Shane Isgrigg and Chris Good as feature winners in the Ford Division.
Qualifying takes place at 6:15 p.m. with racing action at 8.
Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children between the ages of 5 and 12 and children under 5 are admitted free.
