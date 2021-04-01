MIDDLETOWN — Matt Miller was introduced Thursday evening as the new head football coach at Shenandoah High School, just the 10th in the program’s 48-year history.
Miller, a 2005 Muncie Central graduate who played linebacker and guard in high school, graduated from Indiana University in 2009 before earning his masters degree at East Straudsburg University in northeast Pennsylvania in 2013. He has previous coaching experience at Bloomington North and St. Mary’s in St. Louis and has worked with athletic programs at Lehigh and Ball State.
Miller is excited for this opportunity, his first as head coach.
“I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity for a very long time,” he said. “Shenandoah seems like the perfect place to join, a great staff in place, amazing support from the school, the parents, the community and a tradition of winning with high expectations.”
Shenandoah athletic director Todd Salkoski introduced Miller to a crowd comprised largely of returning Raiders football players and parents gathered in the school’s cafeteria. Miller said the large group of players who came out to meet the new coach speaks volumes about the culture already in place.
“There was an amazing energy in the room tonight,” he said. “If that speaks to any kind of semblance of what is going to happen in practice and on Friday nights, we’re going to be in really good shape.”
Miller replaces Jordan McCaslin who left after four seasons and a 33-14 record. Salkoski said Miller, who will also head up the school’s conditioning program, was chosen from a field of 20 candidates.
“We felt like we had a unanimous decision, and we thought we picked the best guy who could be a teacher here and the best guy to be the coach,” Salkoski said. “He was both, so we’re really happy about that.”
Miller plans to bring a power spread offense that focuses on running first.
“It’ll change a little bit, but the power spread is going to be shotgun based,” Miller said. “We’re going to like to run the football. We’ll have the short passing game off it, but we’ll take our shots, too.”
Salkoski is looking forward to seeing what Miller can do for the entire athletic department, in addition to the football program.
“I think the thing that has me most excited is the total athlete development,” Salkoski said. “Not just for our football kids but for all of our athletes. I think that’s going to be a huge thing.”
Miller said the foundation of the program will be the motto, “Earn victory every day,” something that starts on his first day with spring practices in the morning.
“Starting April 12, we will hit the ground running to earn victory every day,” Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.