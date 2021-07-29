ANDERSON — After a night ruled by longshots, the upset trend continued in the featured race Wednesday, the $93,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old trotting fillies, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino after Shirley Goodness and James Yoder pulled the 8-1 upset. Shirley Goodness was able to hold off her stablemates to stop the timer in 1:54.1 as LeWayne Miller trainees completed the trifecta.
Leaving from Post 2, Shirley Goodness and Yoder got away mid-pack while Queen Of All and Doug Rideout dictated fractions of :27 and :56.1 with Dewtiful’s Grace and Verlin Yoder benefitting from a pocket trip. As the field approached the final turn, Yoder gave Shirley Goodness the green light, and she began her quest to the front. The field reached the three-quarters in 1:25.3, and Dewtiful’s Grace and Verlin Yoder looked poised to strike from the pocket.
As the field turned for home, Shirley Goodness was just finding her best strides and used :28 closing kick to track down the pacesetters and then hold off a late surge from a very fast closing Country Girl Charm and LeWayne Miller. Country Girl Charm finished second while Dewtiful’s Grace rounded out the trifecta. Shirley Goodness returned $20.20 to her backers at the betting windows.
Trained by LeWayne Miller, Shirley Goodness recorded the second win from five seasonal starts. The 1:54.1 clocking also equaled a new lifetime best for the daughter of Swan For All and Stirling Debutant. Shirley Goodness is owned in partnership by Bill Beechy, Bradley R Maxwell and Kenneth Frieder and was bred by Alan Troyer and Larry Troyer of Indiana.
