PENDLETON — Aubree Dwiggins and Megan Mills no doubt appreciated the love they got from their families and supporters when they were introduced for senior night ceremonies Wednesday.
What the two Pendleton Heights starters wanted more than anything was a win in their final home game, but it didn’t work out that way.
The Arabians could not overcome 29 turnovers, many caused by Noblesville’s pressing defense, and the Millers went on to a 62-49 decision.
PH completed the regular season 12-10 and saw a four-game win streak come to an end.
“We had 12 (turnovers) at halftime, and we talked about wanting to have like 12 for the game,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “We didn’t get any better at how we turned it over in the second half. You take away half that and you take away half of their baskets.”
Despite the large number of mistakes, the Arabians were in it for three quarters and actually had an outside chance to go ahead going into the final period.
The Arabians cut a then game-high 10-point deficit down to 40-38, after Kylie Davis buried a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in the third.
Noblesville (10-12) called time out, and it ended the quarter with two Emily Wood baskets, the second off a PH turnover.
The Millers parlayed that into a 16-0 run, as the Arabians had trouble both defending and even being in position to take shots. as they kept giving the ball up against the press. PH ended up with nine miscues in the final period.
Ashlynn Shade of Noblesville was the game’s top scorer with 23 points, and Wood had 15.
“Our defense wasn’t too bad giving up buckets,” Cook said. “We were giving up transition points from turning it over. So, without that, we’re in a different scenario here.”
PH led only for a good part of the first four minutes. The Millers broke a 13-all tie with two free throws and a basket in the final 32 seconds of the first quarter and kept the lead from there. It was 30-26 at halftime.
Dwiggins, who became a starter her sophomore year and has been a solid inside presence and excellent foul shooter, had 11 points and six rebounds. She scored PH’s first five points, within the first 43 seconds.
Mills played two seasons for PH after transferring from New Castle, and she had seven points — four free throws and a 3-pointer — and three rebounds.
Junior Gracie Conkling also scored 11 for the Arabians, including two treys.
Whitney Warfel and Kylie Davis both had 10 points, and freshman Warfel also came up with four blocked shots.
It’s now on to Class 4A Sectional 9 for the Arabians. They’ll travel to Richmond on Wednesday for a first-round match with Greenfield-Central (10-11). PH beat the Cougars 52-37 on Nov. 22.
“You don’t want to play your last game on your home floor like that, but it’s not your last game,” Cook said. “We’re going to get to practice, and we’ve got some things we need to correct, and we’re looking forward to doing it.”
PH defeated Noblesville in the junior varsity game 51-47. Berkley Shelton scored 23 points, and Bo Shelton had 10 for the Arabians.
