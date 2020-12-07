FRANKTON — For the second time in as many outings — although the two games were separated by 13 days — the Frankton boys basketball team produced a one-sided victory.
And Monday night, the Eagles unveiled their shiny new offensive weapon.
Junior Blake Mills, who transferred to Frankton after two years at Lapel, led all players with 18 points and played an all-around floor game as the Eagles ran away to a 60-39 win over Taylor at the Eagles Nest.
Frankton last played in a 52-35 win at Hagerstown on Nov. 24, which led to some rust on the Eagles' offense, which could be rectified with a full week of games this week.
“Part of it is the conditioning, too, when you haven’t played in two weeks,” Eagles coach Brent Brobston said. “We’re still trying to get healthy, Luke (Sheward) didn’t play tonight, and that’s a key person for us. The consistency is not there for us yet, but it could be this week if we get to play Wednesday and Friday.”
While Sheward, who scored eight points and had five assists against Hagerstown, was not available, Mills was making his Frankton debut after missing the opener with an injury of his own.
He made his presence felt immediately, with a steal on Taylor’s first possession and three first-quarter points as the Eagles ended the period on a 12-0 run for a 20-4 lead.
Mills was just getting warmed up.
In the second quarter — following a Titans basket from Makhi McGee — Mills took the inbounds pass and drove coast-to-coast for a layup, then blocked Taylor’s next shot which started a fast break and an Eli Manies layup.
After catching his breath on the sideline, Mills returned to the lineup and scored on a drive into the lane and added a rebound and four free throws in as many attempts to finish the half with his new team on top 37-18.
He said there has never been any pressure on him as the new face in the locker room and his teammates have welcomed him as one of their own.
“These guys made me feel like family,“ Mills said. “Coming in here as a new kid, as a transfer, they made me feel like I’m at home. It’s a great program.”
“It’s always hard to be the new guy and step in,” Brobston said. “But our guys have surrounded him with open arms and done a good job in terms of bringing him to our team and this program.”
Mills hit his only 3-point attempt of the game as well as a pair of mid-range jumpers, seven of eight free throw attempts and scored going to the rim. He added four rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks to his stat sheet, showing the home town fans glimpses of the type of skills the 6-foot-2 guard possesses.
“Blake’s just had an extremely good work ethic all fall to get better,” Brobston said. “He’s got a quickness to the basket that is explosive, and he’s a good team player. He’s still learning our system, but he wants to win and he wants to fit in with what we do.”
Ayden Brobston added 12 points, Harrison Schwinn led the Eagles with seven rebounds and Mills and Zack Davenport led Frankton with three assists and three steals each as Coach Brobston recorded his 199th career win at Frankton (2-0). He will look for No. 200 on Wednesday when the Eagles host Muncie Burris.
“It’ll be a special mark, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have great players,” Coach Brobston said. “I’ve had a lot of good assistant coaches, good administrators to work for and good players. It’s been a good 13 years — this is my 13th year — but it takes a lot of people to get to that.”
Frankton also won the junior varsity contest in easy fashion, 42-12 over Taylor. The Eagles were led by sophomore Colin Gardner with 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.