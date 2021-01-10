INDIANAPOLIS – Missed opportunities dominated the Indianapolis Colts’ 27-24 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
The Colts scored a touchdown on just one of their first four trips into the red zone, including a scoreless drive that reached the 1-yard line and a missed field goal. An offsides penalty on fourth down extended a Bills drive that reached the end zone, and the clock ran out on Indianapolis’ final drive in part because the team squandered two timeouts earlier in the half.
All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was on the San Francisco 49ers team that lost the Super Bowl last season, and he said this wild-card playoff loss will haunt the Colts. Most of all because of the biggest missed opportunity.
“This is the last time we’ll have the 2020 Colts,” Buckner said. “This team – it won’t be here next year. We’ll have some moving parts. Yeah, we’ll have guys back, but there’ll be some guys that will move on and go to other teams. And we’ll never get this opportunity with this team ever again. And we gotta go into the offseason – for everyone that is gonna be here – and we need to work on our craft.
“We’ve gotta go back into the lab, get your bodies right and we just gotta grind. We gotta think of those moments, those moments that happened today. We just let it slip between our fingers.”
A long list of in-house free agents all but ensures change is coming.
Among the players on expiring contracts are wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, defensive end Justin Houston, running back Marlon Mack, linebacker Anthony Walker and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. But outsized emphasis will be placed – as always – on the quarterback position.
Both starter Philip Rivers and back-up Jacoby Brissett are scheduled to become free agents, and Indianapolis has not yet made a decision on what’s next.
Head coach Frank Reich said Sunday he supports the idea of Rivers returning as the starter, but he admitted that can change.
“This isn’t a one-man show,” Reich said. “I’m the head coach, but what is best for the team and if as an organization – as the head coach, GM and ownership, Mr. (Jim) Irsay, those are three primary decision makers. As we sit down and talk through every option about Philip and what other options are out there, that will all get discussed. But what I’m really proud of for Philip is that he earned the right to be in that discussion.”
Reich said he had an emotional talk with the quarterback Saturday night, but that emotion will be taken out of the upcoming business decision.
The Colts have had three different starting quarterbacks in Reich’s three seasons as head coach. He’s still managed to produce a 28-20 regular season record and two playoff appearances.
But that’s not the formula for sustained success. Sooner or later, Indianapolis must find the man who will be the future under center.
“It’s obviously a critical position,” Reich said. “I have a lot of confidence in our ability as an organization – obviously, the leadership that Chris (Ballard) brings, him being the GM. Obviously, I feel confident in my ability to help lead that, and then I feel like we have an owner who understands the landscape and will give us what we need and will be involved in the discussions on such a critical position. Yeah, we’re looking for an answer.
“You have to make the answer for next year, but … because of Philip’s age (39) that certainly has to be in the perspective and the discussion.”
Once that position is settled, the Colts can turn to other critical areas, including an answer on whether left tackle Anthony Castonzo plans to return for another season and the continuation of an elusive search for an impactful young pass rusher.
No matter what decisions are made, this team won’t be the same as the one that won 11 games and came into the playoffs believing it could win it all.
“The wild card’s not good enough,” cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “You know who you are as a player. You know who you are as a team, collectively. Where we made it this year, where we made it in 2018, 2019 season is just not good enough. Just like anyone else, anybody else in the league.”
The climb will continue with some inevitable new faces, but those who return will have plenty to fuel the offseason.
Linebacker Darius Leonard said Saturday’s loss will be on his mind every day as he works out in preparation for next season.
And he believes there’s only one way – regardless of who’s on the roster – for this team to reach its ultimate goal.
“You’ve gotta work like this is your last year,” Leonard said. “You’ve gotta work like everybody’s doubting you. You’re supposed to have that mindset when you’re working out. You’ve gotta wake up before everybody. You’ve gotta grind when everybody’s asleep, and then when you work out with people, you outwork them day in and day out. So then when it comes down to the season or OTAs or whatever, you’re in the best shape. You’re outworking everybody.
“And that’s what’s gonna make a difference. It’s gotta be the offseason. It’s all about preparation.”
