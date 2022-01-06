INDIANAPOLIS – At some point last week, the Indianapolis Colts lost their edge.
Maybe it was the strain of COVID-19 ripping through the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and the constant roster shuffling that resulted. Maybe it was an inevitable letdown after 11 weeks of playing catchup from a 1-4 start. Or maybe a bit of complacency set in after back-to-back big wins against the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.
For whatever reason, the Colts weren’t themselves in a 23-20 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it cost them a chance to punch their ticket into the postseason.
As documented on this week’s episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks: In Season,” it started in practice. Enough mental errors were made during one session that head coach Frank Reich felt compelled to halt the proceedings and pull the full team together for a brief conversation.
“I’d say that we had one day that was – it started off on the wrong foot,” Reich said. “We had too many mental errors on both sides of the ball, very uncharacteristic. I could sit here and guess at what those reasons are. I’m not going to do that.
“I don’t do that very often – call the guys up. I don’t like to overreact to things. I like them to just kind of work it out and work it through, but I just felt it was a unique week with unique circumstances. That’s why we did it.”
Indianapolis (9-7) again faces a unique week with unique stakes. The playoffs essentially begin Sunday with a trip to Jacksonville.
Win and the Colts will qualify for the postseason for the third time in Reich’s four years in charge. Lose, and the season likely comes to an end.
Reich hasn’t talked much to the team about the stakes this week. He trusts the players already understand the circumstances.
All evidence suggests he is correct.
Indianapolis has used a mountain climbing metaphor throughout much of Reich’s tenure to represent its goals. The Colts have harkened back to that example this week.
“This part of the season, we’re in the dead zone,” All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “So there’s zero margin of error, and you want the guys to feel that. A majority of the season we’ve been playing with our backs against the wall, and that’s just kind of how it is right now. It’s win and we’re in. We lose? We’re out.
“And so you got to feel that pressure. And the guys have been doing a good job with answering the call, and I could just feel it (Wednesday) – even in walkthroughs (Wednesday), the attention to detail and the intensity in walkthroughs. So the guys know what’s at stake. It’s our season.”
That stark reality should prevent Indianapolis from overlooking the 2-14 Jaguars this week. Jacksonville’s won six straight true home games against the Colts and seven in a row overall away from Lucas Oil Stadium.
That stat represents another motivating factor, even if the majority of this roster hasn’t been around to experience all seven losses.
But the edge that helped the team rebound from a slow start and put itself back in playoff contention has to return from within. No outside force can give Indianapolis the push it needs to get back on track.
It has to come from leaders like Darius Leonard.
The All-Pro linebacker spoke up during a Zoom meeting last week and let his teammates know the most recent practice was unacceptable.
Along with teammates like Buckner and veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, he’s setting the bar for proper preparation this week. And a player nicknamed “Maniac” is not the type of guy many people want to disappoint.
“I’m a true competitor,” Leonard said. “When we talk about persona – that Maniac, that guy’s gonna bring out the best or try to bring out the best of everybody. Some people can’t control it. Some people don’t like being pushed. But if you want to be anything a part of anything that I’m doing, I’m gonna hold you to the same standard that I hold myself to, and that’s very high. And if you don’t like it, you can just go somewhere else and do something else.
“But I’m gonna hold everybody accountable because whenever that time comes, I’m gonna do my job, and I gotta be that leader for everybody else. And that’s just my mentality. I gotta be the best for this team and just try to tell the guys the same thing. I want their best. I don’t want them to do anything extra. I don’t want them to try to be another person that they’re not. Just give me the best version of you to help this defense or help this team win. And that’s all I’m asking for. Give me 110% and nothing else, and we’re good to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.