ELWOOD — Even missing two of its biggest weapons, Liberty Christian had enough to step up and was dominant in a road win to close out the 2021 calendar year.
Guards Ethan Troutman and Cedric Anderson recorded double-doubles for the Lions in a convincing 60-37 win at Elwood.
Liberty Christian (6-3) was without 6-foot-8 senior Adonis House and 6-5 junior Kobe Watson. The Lions needed to find ways to replace their combined 19 points and 27 rebounds per game and needed look no further than the backcourt.
“That’s a lot missing out of our lineup, and I think everyone stepped in and played their roles nicely,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “The first quarter, I thought our help defense was good. The second quarter, I thought we got sloppy and took some ill-advised shots. In the second half, we did a much better job of that.”
The guard trio of Troutman, Anderson and senior Zack Jeffers combined to score the first eight points, and after consecutive baskets from senior Tyler Houk for a 16-4 lead, the Lions maintained a double-digit advantage the remainder of the game.
Troutman’s first made 3-point basket pushed the lead to 19-4 and sent his confidence in the right direction.
“I was just in the groove. I felt it,” he said. “I just kept shooting, and it went in.”
Troutman made four of his five second-quarter field goal attempts, and a rebound basket sent the Lions to the break with a 30-18 advantage.
Jeffers then hit a 3-point basket and a driving layup to start a 16-3 run in the third quarter. Anderson scored inside before Troutman and Jeffers alternated made treys, and the lead ballooned to 46-21.
For the game, the Lions converted 23 field goals on 16 assists and committed just 12 turnovers, with five of those miscues coming in the fourth quarter after the outcome had been decided.
“It’s a different look. We basically had five guards out there the whole game,” Chappell said. “We just didn’t have that post presence. We had to do some different things in practice this week to work on, and I think it just helped us getting ready for the (Madison) County tournament. Obviously, it helped us with depth.”
Troutman finished with career highs of 23 points and 12 rebounds while Anderson had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Jeffers added 13 points and six assists for the Lions, who expect to have House and Watson back next week. For the game, the Lions outrebounded the Panthers 42-27.
“We had to crash the boards a little more since we didn’t have our big guys,” Troutman said. “That was one of our big goals for tonight.”
Elwood was led in scoring by Jayden Reese who scored a hard-earned 15 points to go with four assists, and Hunter Sallee returned after missing several games with an ankle injury and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Prior to the game, Elwood held a moment of silence for Tatum Blackford, who died earlier in the day. He was the father of Panthers player Jackson Blackford and the grandfather of teammate Gage Blackford. Jackson Blackford started and scored six points for Elwood.
Both teams will open their Madison County journeys at home Monday evening when the Panthers host Lapel, and the Lions welcome Frankton into The Den. Both will be girls and boys doubleheaders with the girls set to play at 6 p.m. and the boys to follow.
