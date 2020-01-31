ALEXANDRIA — After a 50-point first half, Alexandria boys basketball coach Marty Carroll admitted it would be difficult to maintain that pace in the second 16 minutes Friday night.
Carroll was proven right, but in a more painful manner than he and his Tigers anticipated.
Alexandria could neither build on a 71-62 lead on Mississinewa with just over a quarter to play, but it also couldn’t hold it, as the Indians swept by the Tigers in the final period and won 84-79.
Mississinewa scored 12 unanswered points from the 12-second mark of the third quarter until nearly half the final period was gone and held off the Tigers, who fell to 9-7 and 3-2 in the Central Indiana Conference.
It was a tough finish for Alexandria in a game that saw 17 lead changes and eight ties, and one in which the Tigers shot extremely well for three quarters.
“They turned up the pressure, and that’s what you have to do when you’re behind,” said Carroll of the Indians (13-2, 5-0 CIC). “We didn’t handle all those possessions great.”
The Tigers’ trips down the court early in the final quarter ended either in low-percentage shots rebounded by Mississinewa or turnovers in four cases.
This was after the Tigers went into the quarter shooting almost 60 percent and turning it over just three times.
The go-ahead basket was a 3-pointer by Anthony Horton, putting the Indians up 72-71. The Indians also kept the ball alive on their misses and cashed in.
Alexandria was fortunate the final margin wasn’t greater, because Mississinewa went just 4-of-13 from the foul line in the final period.
“Our rebounding on their free throws was not very good,” Carroll said. “Quite honestly, that cost us the game, and the smallest kid on the floor (5-foot-9 Hayden Ulerick) got all the rebounds. “
The teams went toe-to-toe with each other in as entertaining a first three-quarter stretch as there could be.
Alexandria matched the Indians nearly shot-for-shot for a very long time. The Tigers led for the first time at 23-21 on a Jagger Orick bucket late in the first quarter, but a 3 by Ulerick gave the Indians a 24-23 lead at the first stop.
The lead changed hands 10 times in the second quarter, and neither side led by more than four (28-24 Tigers). A basket by Cade Vernetti tied it at 50 with 12 seconds left, and a Keaghan Williams putback at the horn gave the Indians the halftime edge.
Alexandria threatened to pull away in the third quarter, when two free throws by Brennan Morehead and a triple by Kole Stewart gave the Tigers a 68-60 lead. A Vernetti 3 made it 71-62.
“We played well,” Carroll said. “We shot the ball pretty well and did what we wanted to do and had some long possessions. At 52-50, I didn’t think it was going to be 104-100, but we played well.”
Morehead ended with 26 points. Rylan Metz added 15 points and eight rebounds, Vernetti scored 12 and Nick Williams had 10 along with six rebounds.
A 3-of-11 fourth quarter pushed the Tigers’ shooting percentage down to 52.7 (29-of-55). They were 9-for-23 from 3-point range and 12-of-17 from the line.
The Alexandria junior varsity squad defeated Mississinewa 53-42, as Owen Harpe scored 19 points and Braxton Pratt 12 for the Tigers.
Alexandria visits Lapel next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.