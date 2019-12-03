ANDERSON — A whopping 27 turnovers and too much open space in the middle of its defense cost Liberty Christian in the Lions’ Den on Tuesday night.
The Lions dropped to 1-2 with a 49-44 loss to previously winless Shortridge.
The Blue Devils hit just 20-of-54 shots from the field and had to resort to penetration to get most of those shots to fall. But the Liberty miscues, 17 of them in the first half, limited the home team to just 38 shots.
“We have up on the board that we need to relentlessly eliminate the hurry,” said Liberty coach Jason Chappell. “We want them to go fast but not hurry. You heard me telling them all night to meet the pass. If we do that, we either catch it or we get fouled.”
Down the stretch, the Lions still had some chances to be in position to win.
“I think, in the last 90 seconds, we had two 3-pointers that didn’t go in, and we had two steals that we fumbled away,” Chappell said.
With 41.5 seconds left, sophomore Christian Nunn hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to cut the deficit to 45-43. Just 16 seconds later, Kenny Lofton had a steal, but an errant pass kept Liberty from getting control of the ball in the front court with a chance to tie or take the lead.
Shortridge hit one of two free throws to make it 46-43. The Devils fouled Nunn, he hit one of two free throws with 10.9 on the clock and it was 46-44. Shortridge had two more free throws with 7.9 remaining and hit just one again. The Lions’ final chance at a tie was not successful as Landan McCord’s wing 3-pointer did not fall.
The Blue Devils drove to the hoop from up top for most of their points, and nobody was better at it than Alex Ogden, who had just two points at halftime but added 13 more in the second half.
“I thought, in the first quarter, we did an excellent job of closing that gap,” said Chappell. “But the kids get tired, and maybe conditioning is an issue. I also thought we hugged the players on the perimeter too much defensively, and that left the defender on the ball all alone.”
The first quarter ended with the Lions up 8-7 but, without the 10 miscues, the lead could have been much larger.
Nunn hit 8-of-15 shots including 3-of-6 from long range. He led the team with 23 points and 17 rebounds. The rest of the team scored 21 points, with Adonis House providing 10.
“I really like our pieces,” said Chappell. “The kids are working hard. We are so young. This can be a really good team, but it might take a season for us to get there.”
The next step will be a Friday contest against Riverside. It is part of a girls-boys doubleheader with the girls game starting at 6 p.m.
