PENDLETON — For a half of basketball, Pendleton Heights was flirting with its second upset of a top-five team from Hamilton County.
But a dominant third quarter from Noblesville quickly put those thoughts out of the minds of the Arabians.
Freshman Meredith Tippner scored 26 points, and the Class 4A fifth-ranked Millers outscored the Arabians 26-13 in the third quarter on their way to a 73-56 win Wednesday night.
Noblesville finished the regular season at 18-4 while Pendleton Heights (16-5) will play one more regular season game before heading down Indiana 67 to Fortville for sectional play next week.
The Arabians were playing with their full complement of players for the first time since Nov. 20 and, at times, seemed out of sync offensively. All told, PH committed 31 turnovers, and while a good portion of the credit for those goes to the Noblesville defense, many were attempts at making big plays that simply weren’t there.
“I don’t know that it would have went like it did if it wasn’t for Noblesville’s competition,” PH coach Chad Cook said. “Competition doesn’t build character. It reveals it. The temperature got turned up, and it revealed the bad part of us. The good thing about it, that tough part of us that is unpleasant, it’s also what makes us good. Having that chip on the shoulder, not wanting to lose and being on each other to be better. That’s part of why we’re as good as we are, but you’ve got to keep it in the fireplace.”
While all eyes were on Noblesville junior and UConn commit Ashlynn Shade — she scored 21 points and led the Millers with eight rebounds — the thorn in PH’s side on this night was Tippner.
Tippner scored 13 of her points in the third quarter after the Millers took a 36-29 lead into the locker room. It was also the shakiest of periods for the PH offense as it committed 11 of its turnovers in the third.
“I think some of that came from the pressure, but some of that was us,” Cook said. “We’re going to need the game tomorrow and the practices to be ready for Wednesday to be healthy and ready.”
Of the 26 points scored in the third by Noblesville, 19 came directly off Arabian miscues.
The Millers took their biggest lead at 70-43 on a fourth-quarter layup by Tippner. The Arabians responded with 12 unanswered points, including four of Whitney Warfel’s 16 points and a 3-point make from Hailee Brunnemer.
The Arabians were led by freshman Kaycie Warfel with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Kylea Lloyd led all players with 14 rebounds.
The Arabians will wrap up their regular season at home Thursday evening as they welcome Pike (10-10) to Pendleton. They will then prepare for Sectional 9 at Mount Vernon and their first-round game against Richmond (8-13) on Wednesday at 730 p.m.
“It’s going to be important for us to be able to bounce back,” Cook said. “We’ve got to be able to turn the page and get better in one day. We’ll try to hit Pike tomorrow then we have a chance to gather and get ready for Richmond on Wednesday.”
