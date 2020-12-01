There was plenty to feel good about for Indiana heading into its Maui Invitational semifinal matchup with No. 17 Texas on Tuesday afternoon in Asheville, North Carolina.
The Hoosiers were coming off a 21-point win over Providence and a breakout performance from junior forward Race Thompson inside.
But the maddening inconsistency that plagued IU last season displayed itself again in a 66-44 loss to the Longhorns at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
The Hoosiers lacked energy and shot-making ability in the first half and fell into a familiar pattern of being loose with the basketball. IU turned the ball over nine times in the first half and 14 times in the game, which Texas converted into 16 points.
“To give easy baskets, to give up second shots and to turn it over, it’s the only thing we talk about,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “We did all three in the first half. So nine turnovers, gave them at least 11 in transition off ones that we could control.”
IU (2-1) will play for third place in the tournament Wednesday against Stanford (1:30 p.m., ESPN), which lost 67-63 to No. 14 North Carolina in the semifinals. The Hoosiers will likely do so without senior guard Al Durham, who turned his ankle on a drive in the second half and left the game.
“He has an ankle injury,” Miller said. “I don’t know severity of it right now. We’ll take good care of him in terms of making sure that we get the proper information, but I would say he’s doubtful for playing (Wednesday) just knowing what I know now.”
Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 17 points but went just 5-of-12 from the floor and missed shots in and around the basket while trying to finish over the length of 6-foot-10 forward Jericho Sims and 6-11 forward Kai Jones.
“It was me just rushing my shots, honestly,” Jackson-Davis said. “Some of them I feel like I had pretty good touch on them, but they were bouncing out but just gotta keep my confidence up and keep going at them.”
The 6-9 Jackson-Davis also struggled with his footwork in the post, finishing with five turnovers, mostly on offensive fouls and traveling violations.
“Right now, we’re missing some easy ones in and around the rim,” Miller said. “Trayce in particular is really going to have to get something going for us a little bit when we’re struggling. We need him to play a little better than he played here the last couple days.”
Thomspon was unable to replicate his big game from Providence, going 1-of-5 from the floor with just four points. As a team, the Hoosiers again struggled from the perimeter, shooting just 20% from 3-point range. IU played again without senior center Joey Brunk, who has missed the first three games due to back soreness.
Texas (3-0), the only team in Division I to return 100% of its scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, blocks and minutes from last year, played with the poise and connectivity of a veteran team. The Longhorns smothered the Hoosiers from the start, leading by as many as 14 points in the first half and taking a 31-19 lead into halftime. Texas limited Indiana to just 21.7% shooting from the field in the first half (5-for-23). Indiana scored just one field goal in the final 8:40 of the first half.
“Give Texas credit,” Miller said. “I think that Texas a little bit stunned our guys in the first four to five minutes of the game, inability to reverse the ball, inability to connect on the screen, inability to do what we wanted to do. They imposed early on how physical and how tough they were going to play, and I thought that that played a role to knock us on our heels.”
Guard Matt Coleman III led three Texas players in double figures in scoring with 16 points as the Longhorns pulled away, leading by as many as 24 points in the second half. Texas moves on to face North Carolina in the tournament finals.
“We set a tone on the defensive end,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “We really challenged the guys on that after the Davidson game. I didn’t think we played poorly on defense in the Davidson game, but I thought our one-on-one defense was not good enough, and we did a much better job today.”
